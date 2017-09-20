In anticipation of Saturday’s final event at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Live Nation Detroit has produced a stirring tribute to the arena, set, appropriately, to Bob Seger’s 1978 ballad, “Famous Final Scene.” (Photo: Screen grab from video)

You might want to grab a handkerchief for this one.

In anticipation of Saturday’s final event at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Live Nation Detroit has produced a stirring tribute to the arena, set, appropriately, to Bob Seger’s 1978 ballad, “Famous Final Scene.”

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Trip down memory lane with this tribute of the biggest concerts, games and moments over the years at The Palace of Auburn Hills, set to the Bob Seger song 'Famous Final Scene' Live Nation Detroit

The video, which runs four minutes and some change, collects scenes from myriad concerts at the Palace from over the years, starting with Sting and including everyone from Michael Jackson to Justin Timberlake to Britney Spears to Elton John to David Bowie and beyond. It wraps with Seger, who plays the building’s final event on Saturday.

There is also plenty of footage of the Bad Boys and other Detroit Pistons teams over the years.

Watch this video. No, you’re the one getting misty-eyed!

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w8OtmI