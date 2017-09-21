“Loiza” by artist Carlos Rolón/Dzine in the Belt alley in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Kate Gowman / Courtesy of Carlos Rolón/Dzine and Library Street Collective)

This weekend Loiza, an art installation that also functions as a bar, will host a fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 hurricane that hit Puerto Rico Wednesday.

The installation is located in the Belt alley near the cocktail lounge Skip and restaurant and bar Standby. The teams behind those businesses are running the bar at Loiza. All three can be found in the alley between Broadway and Library streets and between Gratiot and Grand River in downtown Detroit.

Chicago-based artist Carlos Rolón (also known as Dzine) partnered with the Library Street Collective to bring the visual art piece to Detroit. Rolón is of Puerto Rica descent, and named this artwork after a Loiza, a small town on the northeast cost of the island.

The party and fundraiser is 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Besides drinks, Fania Records –a New York-based label that specializes in Latin music – will offer its musical catalog to local DJs scheduled to spin this weekend.

All of the proceeds from the drinks sold at the Loiza bar Friday and Saturday night will be donated to nonprofit organization ConPRmetidos which will distribute the funds directly to families in Puerto Rico in need of food, shelter and water and will also aid long-term recovery efforts.

