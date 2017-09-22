Buy Photo DIY Street Fair plans live music, vendors, makers, food and drinks. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

1. DIY Street Fair and Funky Ferndale Art Fair in downtown Ferndale

Loads of makers, artists and crafters will sell and showcase their wares at two outdoor street fairs in Ferndale this weekend. On the east side of Woodward on East Troy, it’s the DIY Street Fair with live music, vendors, makers, food and drinks. Musical highlights are the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at 9:30 p.m. Sat. and Mustard Plug and Bear vs. Shark at 7 and 8:30 p.m., respectively, Sun. DIY Street Fair is 11 a.m.-midnight Sat. and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. Visit ferndalediy.com. West of Woodward down Nine Mile, the Funky Ferndale Art Fair returns with fine art with a unique twist. Expect lots of jewelry, paintings, sculptures and photography. It runs 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. funkyferndaleartfair.com. Events free.

2. Dlectricity in Midtown Detroit

Three dozen local, national and international artists will transform the Midtown area between Kirby and Canfield into a cornucopia of light and sound. Some features include a robotic shadow puppet show and a light bike parade, plus DJs, films and extended hours for nearby museums. 7 p.m.-midnight Sat. Free. Midtown area of Woodward, Detroit. dlectricity.com.

3. All Star Comedy Festival at Fox Theatre

Laugh along with Corey Holcomb, Lavell Crawford, J.B. Smoove and Smokey Suarez as the All Star Comedy Festival returns, hosted by Earthquake. 8 p.m. Sat. $59-$125. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

