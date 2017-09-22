Detroit’s first legal drag racing event, Motor City Showdown, will take place Saturday at Detroit City Airport. (Photo: Motor City Showdown)

SATURDAY

p.m. Don’t miss Detroit’s first legal drag racing event, Motor City Showdown, at Detroit City Airport. Featured will be 32 super fast and technologically advanced American muscles with hot rods in excess of 2,000 horsepower and their drivers. Activities include a world-class car show, food and drinks; and live entertainment by Underground Resistance. Guests will have exclusive access to Detroit City Airport. Mechanical engineer, entrepreneur and professional NHRA race car driver Brian Olatunji, who grew up in Detroit, is the man behind this event. 3 p.m.-9 p.m. $20 general, $30 grandstand. 11499 Conner, Detroit. Visit Motorcityshowdown.com.

p.m. Games, bands, food, vendors, a pie-eating contest (at 6 p.m.) and more will highlight the Oktoberfest at Redford Township. Noon-11 p.m. Sat. Free. 15145 Beech Daily, Redford. Visit redfordfestival.com.

p.m. Michigan breweries, including St. Clair Shores’ own Baffin Brewing Company with beers available, plus live music from Shooter Jennings will be among the excitement at Rockin’ the Shores Beer and Music Festival. 1 p.m. Sat. $35 (includes 15 beer samples). 22201 Nine Mile, St. Clair Shores. Visit rockintheshores.com.

p.m. Enjoy a variety of German food, beer, wine, bands and dancers at Oktoberfest at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to hurricane relief efforts. noon-11 p.m. Sat., $5. 2225 E. 14 Mile, Birmingham. Visit oslcoktoberfest.com.

a.m. Cranbrook Institute of Science opens “Chocolate: The Exhibition,” presented by Flagstar Bank. Learn all about chocolate as you travel back through time, from ancient cultures to its transformation by the Europeans into the sweet treat of today. (Exhibit runs through Jan. 7). 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. $6-$8 in addition to general museum admission ($13 adults and $9.50 seniors 65-plus, and free for children two and younger, and members). Visit cranbrookartmuseum.org.

p.m. TAP at MGM Grand Detroit will be the site for a local Samuel Adams Stein Hoisting Competition, one of many being held nationwide where winners get the opportunity to hoist in the national finals held in Boston. 6 p.m. Sat. 1777 Third, Detroit. Call (313) 888-2121.

p.m. Bugs Beddow & the Good STuFF will perform at Stray Cat Lounge. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. 40813 Garfield, Clinton Twp. Call (248) 546-BUGS or visit bugsBeddow.com.

SUNDAY

a.m. The Michigan Humane Society and hundreds of animal lovers from across Metro Detroit will march on Belle Isle to raise funds for MHS to support its mission to save the lives of animals in Michigan and, when needed, the United States, as well. Registration and check-in is at 9 a.m. The walk will begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $35 adults, $25 children 12 and younger. Register online at michiganhumane.org/mega and save $10. Jefferson at the foot of East Grand Boulevard, Detroit. Call (313) 872-3400.

p.m. “My Journey through French Cinema,” by celebrated filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, will be presented at the Detroit Film Theatre. 2 p.m. Sun. $9.50 general, $7.50 DIA members, seniors, and students with I.D. Inside the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. Call (313) 833-4005.

