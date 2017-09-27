Paul McCartney will bring his “One on One” tour Sunday and Monday to the Little Ceasars Arena. (Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images)

ALLEE WILLIS

at Detroit Institute of Arts

Grammy and Tony award-winning songwriting legend Allee Willis will celebrate her hometown with the release of a new song “The D” and mini-documentary called “We Are the D.” Willis, who co-wrote “The Color Purple” for Broadway, was joined by 5,000 other Metro Detroit natives for the recording, including Lily Tomlin, Sandra Bernhard, Keegan-Michael Key, Ray Parker Jr., Lamont Dozier, John Sinclair, Mary Wilson, Martha Reeves, Narada Michael Walden, Maejor, and Mayer Hawthorne. The premiere party for the song will have music, art, games, food, sing-alongs and a cash bar. 7-11 p.m. Thurs. Free, but tickets must be reserved at dia.org/thed. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

PAUL MCCARTNEY

at Little Caesars Arena

Living legend Paul McCartney opened his “One on One” tour in the spring of 2016 in Fresno, California, performing “A Hard Day’s Night” for the first time live since the Beatles last played it in 1965. 8 p.m. Sun.-Mon. $59.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

OPEN STREETS DETROIT

in Detroit

Sunday afternoon, 3.5 miles of road in Detroit will be closed off to cars to allow a pedestrian- and bike-friendly atmosphere. Along the route, which includes Michigan and West Vernor, Beacon Park and Roosevelt Park, find live music, dance workshops, kids’ activities, yoga, sports and crafts. Event is rain or shine. Noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Michigan and West Vernor, Detroit. openstreetsdet.org.

“BACK TO THE FUTURE” IN CONCERT

at Orchestra Hall at the Max

Watch this classic sci-fi film while the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Alan Silvestri’s score. The 1985 movie (the highest-grossing of that year) stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd and spawned two sequels. 7:30 p.m. Wed. $40-$120. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

big shows

THURSDAY

John Cleese and the Holy Grail at Fillmore Detroit, comedy/film, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $37 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Lords of Acid at Saint Andrew’s Hall, industrial/electronic, 7 p.m. Thurs. $29.50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Sean Blackman’s In Transit Detroit with José Cortés and Marcos Palometas — Flamenco Detroit Fusion celebrating Spanish Heritage Month at Garden Theater, world music/Latin, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25-$35. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. seanblackman.com/live.

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Collective Soul and Andrew Hagar at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $29.50 lawn, $29.50-$85 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Arlo Guthrie at the Ark, folk, 8 p.m. Thurs. $50-$85. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

FRIDAY

Riff Fest with Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Halstorm, Pop Evil, Greta Van Fleet, Fozzy, Radkey and Righteous Vandetta at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock/metal, gates open at 1:30 p.m. Fri. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-01000.

Brotha Lynch Hung at Harpo’s, hip-hop, 6 p.m. Fri. $20. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

A$AP Mob at Masonic Temple, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $45. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Glass Animals with Amber Mark at Royal Oak Music Theatre, indie rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $40.50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Sinbad at MGM Grand Detroit, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. Sold out. 1777 Third, Detroit.

Dokken at Emerald Theatre, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. (586) 630-0120.

“My Favorite Murder” Live at Fillmore Detroit, radio/podcast, 10:30 p.m. Fri. $29.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

SATURDAY

The Devil Wears Prada with Veil of Maya at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $20-$30. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Broken Social Scene at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $26. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Colin Quinn at Royal Oak Music Theatre, comedy, 7 p.m. Sat. $35-$45. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

SUNDAY

Against Me! with Bleached and the Dirty Nil at Majestic Theatre, punk/rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $20. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Boz Scaggs at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, rock/blues, 7 p.m. Sun. $64.50 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

Mike Gordon at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 8:30 p.m. Sun. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

TUESDAY

Zakk Sabbath at Saint Andrew’s Hall, metal, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $28 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

WEDNESDAY

Thievery Corporation at Fillmore Detroit, electronic, 7 p.m. Wed. $30 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Alison Krauss and David Gray at Fox Theatre, pop/folk/rock, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $35-$125. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Deerhoof with Sad13 and Lily and Horn Horse at Magic Stick, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

live music

THURSDAY

Ben Ottenwell of Gomez at Detroit Institute of Music Education, pop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $12. 1265 Griswold, Detroit. (313) 223-1600.

Start Making Sense, a Talking Heads tribute act at Otus Supply, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Tributesville with Danny D at Rockin’ Music Round Up, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $23. 5050 Dixie Hwy., Waterford. tributesville.com.

FRIDAY

MadeinTYO with K Swisha at Magic Stick, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Fri. $18. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Tei Shi with Dizzy at El Club, indie pop, 8 p.m. Fri. $15-$17. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Journeyman: a tribute to Eric Clapton featuring Shaun Hague at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Girl Fight, the Free Bleeders, the Strains and Scientific Sunshine at PJ’s Lager House, punk/rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $5. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Vanessa Rubin at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SATURDAY

Beta Camp, Shapes & Colors, the True Blue and Stay Outside at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

The Babys at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $25-$35. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

The Spits and Screaming Females with Street Eaters and Fake Surfers at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Big ’80s Flashback Bash with the Farleys, Walkin’ Talkin’ Toxins, Red September, Twitch and Mr. DNA at PJ’s Lager House, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $6. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Trout Steak Revival at the Ark, bluegrass, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Torche at Shelter, metal, 10 p.m. Sat. $16. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SUNDAY

Tangent Joe vs. the Man with music, performers and art, a fundraiser for the Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, variety, noon-9 p.m. Sun. $5 minimum suggested donation. 715 E. Milwaukee, Detroit. (313) 873-2955.

Leroy Sanchez at Shelter, pop, 6 p.m. Sun. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Pelican at Loving Touch, metal, 7 p.m. Sun. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Jeremy Kittel Band at the Ark, folk, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

TUESDAY

Maestro Khan at the Ark, world music, 8 p.m. Tues. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

WEDNESDAY

Mike Stern and Bill Evans Band at Jazz Cafe at Music Hall, jazz, 8 and 10 p.m. Wed. $30. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Mike Monford & Detroit Effervescence at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Wayne Hancock with Cash O’Riley at Loving Touch, country, 8 p.m. Wed. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Paul Cauthen at Shelter, Christian/Gospel, 8:30 p.m. Wed. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Happy Endings dance party at Loving Touch, 8 p.m. Fri. $3 after 11 p.m. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

SATURDAY

Thirst Wave with New Wave, alt-retro, dark ’80s/’90s and more at Small’s Bar, 9 p.m. Sat. No cover before 10 p.m. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

The Crystal Method at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $20. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Ian Bagg at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Evil Dead: The Musical” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. (through Oct. 28). $30. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Skeleton Crew” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. and 10 a.m. Wed. (through Oct. 29). $20-$40. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

“A Human Being Died that Night” at Outvisible Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through Oct. 14; Oct. 15 performance at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History). $25 most nights, pay-what-you can on Mondays. 18614 Ecorse, Allen Park. (313) 355-8340.

Ken Evans at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Calendar Girls” at Farmington Players Barn, 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Oct. 14). $18, $16 seniors and students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955.

THURSDAY

Thistle Rose Academy of Arts presents “13,” a musical at Historic Senate Theater, 7 p.m. Thurs. Pre-show concert with Wurlitzer at 6:30 p.m. $20, $10 students. 6424 Michigan, Detroit. thistleroseacademy.org.

FRIDAY

“Tuesdays with Morrie” starring Jamie Farr at Wayne County Community College District’s Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m. Fri. $35. 21000 Northline, Taylor. (734) 347-3200.

Mike Bonner’s Uptown Friday Night at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 9:45 p.m. Fri. $20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

SUNDAY

Detroit PuppetArt performs “Sleeping Beauty” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 2 p.m. Sun. $15, $10 children, $8 for workshop. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 961-7777.

WEDNESDAY

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Detroit ’67” at Renaissance High School, 6 p.m. Wed. Free. 6565 W. Outer, Detroit. (313) 974-7918.

visual arts

OPENING SATURDAY

“Vanity/Divinity: The Bird as Visual Metaphor” with works by Gwen Joy, Ed Meese and Robin Ward at Office Space Gallery, 7-10 p.m. Sat. opening reception (runs through Nov. 18). 2870 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 478-6722 or (248) 875-7332.

ONGOING

“To the End of the Earth” curated by Adrian Hatfield and featuring photographer Susan Tusa, plus Kristin Beaver, Taurus Burns, Dominique de Gery, Peter Williams and more at Detroit Artists Market, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Sat. through Oct. 14. 4719 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-8540.

“Spark” by the Nordin Brothers, sculptural exhibition at Beacon Park, through Oct. 29. Cass and Grand River. downtowndetroit.org.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Sweet Endings with chocolate festival at Michigan Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (Festival is also open Friday.) $22.95, $20.95 seniors and students, $13.95 ages 5-12. 12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly. michrenfest.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

