Grant Kwiecinski, aka GRiZ, will bring his GRiZmas show to the Masonic Temple Dec. 15-16. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to Detroit News)

ON SALE FRIDAY

Morrissey, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 28, $45-$99.50

GRiZmas, Masonic Temple, Dec. 15-16, $75 and up

ON SALE SUNDAY

“An American in Paris,” Detroit Opera House, Nov. 28-Dec. 10, $29 and up

ON SALE OCT. 6

Walk the Moon, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 24, $20-$59.50

Tom Jones, Detroit Opera House, May 11, $49-$149.50

ON SALE NOW

Aaron Lewis, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 5

Azealia Banks, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 5

So You Think You Can Dance, Fox Theatre, Oct. 6

Pixies, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 6

Hanson, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 6

Pod Tours America with Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer, Michigan Theater, Oct. 6

Theory of a Deadman, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 7

Dan Savage: Savage Lovecast Live, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 8

Curren$y, St. Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 8

Atlas Genius, Shelter, Oct. 9

Travis Tritt, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 10

Goldlink, Shelter, Oct. 10

Phoenix, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 11

Paul Weller, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 11

Tom Segura, Michigan Theater, Oct. 12

Gov’t Mule, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 12

Toadies with Local H, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 13

Secondhand Serenade, Shelter, Oct. 13

The Spill Canvas, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 14

Wheeler Walker Jr., Shelter, Oct. 14

Kesha, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 15

Brand New, Fox Theatre, Oct. 15

Andy Mineo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 16

Nothing But Thieves, Shelter, Oct. 16

Andrew W.K., Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 18

Patti LaBelle, Sound Board at Motor City Casino, Oct. 19

Imagine Dragons, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 19

Chris Isaak, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 19

Citizen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 19

Grunge Night with tributes to Nirvana, Stone Temple Pilots and Alice in Chains, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 20

Amos Lee, Fillmore Detroit, Oct, 21

Bad Suns, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 21

La Femme, Shelter, Oct. 22

Fall Out Boy, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 24

The Front Bottoms, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 24

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 26

Bootsy Collins & World Wide Funkdrive, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 26

Eagles, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 27

Ben Folds, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 27

Mutemath, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 27

“Peppa Pig’s Surprise,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 28

Colin Hay of Men at Work, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 28

Hamilton Leithauser with Courtney Marie Andrews, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 28

Janet Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 29

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 30

Tori Amos, Michigan Theater, Oct. 31

The Weeknd, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 1

Our Lady Peace, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 1

Guns N’ Roses, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 2

Andy Cohen, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 2

Brad Garrett, MGM Grand Detroit, Nov. 3

Death From Above, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 3

Laith Al-Saadi, Michigan Theater, Nov. 3

Kip Moore with Drake White and Jordan Davis, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 4

David Sedaris, Detroit Opera House, Nov. 4

Japandroids with Cloud Nothings, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 4

Animals as Leaders and Periphery, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 4

Tegan and Sara, Masonic Temple’s Cathedral Theatre, Nov. 5

Macklemore, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 5

Keith Sweat, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 5

Mayhem, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 5

Breaking Benjamin, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 6

Syd, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 6

Lady Gaga, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 7

“The Color Purple,” Fisher Theatre, Nov. 7-12

The Shins, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Elbow, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 7

Red and 10 Years, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 8

Slowdive, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 8

Dream Theater, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 9

Kirk Franklin and Ledisi, Fox Theatre, Nov. 10

Action Bronson, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 10.

Hot Dub Time Machine, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 10

Witt Lowry, Shelter, Nov. 10

HIM, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 11

Thunderstruck – America’s AC/DC Tribute Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 11

That Poppy, Shelter, Nov. 11

“PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero,” Fox Theater, Nov. 12

Jack & Jack, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 12

Joe Biden, Michigan Theater, Dec. 13

Odesza, Masonic Temple, Nov. 14

The Infamous Stringdusters, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 14

Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 14th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour, Fox Theatre, Nov. 15

Lee Brice with Lewis Brice, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 16

The Mountain Goats, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 16

Dirty Heads, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 17

The Guess Who, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 18

Louis the Child, Masonic Temple, Nov. 18

Gary Owen with Deon Cole, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 18

Knuckle Puck, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 18

Jay Z, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 19

Hoodie Allen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 19

Halsey with Partynextdoor and Charli XCX, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 21

SonReal, Shelter, Nov. 21

King Crimson, Michigan Theater, Nov. 22

Hell in a Bucket, Otus Supply, Nov. 22

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 24

Yelawolf, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 24

Waterparks, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 24

Saved by the ’90s, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 25

Cannibal Corpse, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 25

Musiq Soulchild, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 30

Joe Rogan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 1

Mike Birbiglia, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 2

Rittz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 2

Circa Survive and Thrice, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 3

Lecrae, St. Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 5

Katy Perry, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 6

Celtic Thunder, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 6

The White Buffalo, Shelter, Dec. 6

Jon Pardi, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 7

The Minimalists Live, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Dec. 8

$uicideboy$, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 8

Brian Regan, Fox Theatre, Dec. 9

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 9

Will Downing’s Soulful Sounds of Christmas featuring Avery Sunshine, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 10

GWAR, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 10

“Christmas Wonderland,” Fisher Theatre, Dec. 12-17

Todd Rundgren, Michigan Theater, Dec. 12

Matisyahu with Common Kings, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 12

Say Anything, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 13

Home Free, Michigan Theater, Dec. 14

A Very Country Christmas with Parmalee, LANCO, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson, Olivia Lane and more, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 15

George Winston, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Dec. 16

Cirque du Soleil Crystal, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 10-14

The Isley Brothers, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 21

Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 22

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)

Jim Norton, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Jan. 26

Chase Rice, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 27

REO Speedwagon, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 28

MJ Live, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Feb. 9

Coin, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 17

Architects with Stick to Your Guns and Counterparts, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 21

Soja, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 10

Lorde, Little Caesars Arena, March 28

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit, March 30

Lisa Lampanelli, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 19

Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21

Shania Twain, Little Caesars Arena, June 15

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or aeglive.com.

Complied by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wlOGmE