Paul McCartney is at Little Caeser’s Sunday and Monday. (Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images)

1. ‘Evil Dead: The Musical’ at City Theatre

This bloody, song-filled Halloween treat returns. With songs like “All the Men in my Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons,” the production is based on Royal Oak native Sam Raimi’s cult classic, who has given his blessing, along with the film’s star, Bruce Campbell. 8 p.m. Sat. (runs through Oct. 28). $30. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

2. Paul McCartney at Little Caesars Arena

Living legend Paul McCartney opened his “One on One” tour in the spring of 2016 in Fresno, California, performing “A Hard Day’s Night” for the first time live since the Beatles last played it in 1965. 8 p.m. Sun.-Mon. $59.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

3. Open Streets Detroit in Detroit

Sunday afternoon, 3.5 miles of road in Detroit will be closed off to cars to allow a pedestrian- and bike-friendly atmosphere. Along the route, which includes Michigan and West Vernor, Beacon Park and Roosevelt Park, find live music, dance workshops, kids’ activities, yoga, sports and crafts. Event is rain or shine. Noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Michigan and West Vernor, Detroit. openstreetsdet.org.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wpLJlm