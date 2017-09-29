The “Everlasting Threads” quilt show is set for Saturday and Sunday in Southfield. (Photo: Great Lakes African American Quilt Network)

SATURDAY

a.m. The Detroit Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show makes its premiere at the William Costick Activities Center with a host of local artists and crafters. A portion of proceeds benefit the local nonprofit Paws For Life Animal Rescue. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. $3, free for children 12 and younger. 28600 Eleven Mile, Farmington Hills. Visit avantgardeshows.com.

p.m. Against Me! — which released its latest studio album, “Shape Shift With Me,” late last year — rocks the Majestic Theater. 7 p.m. Sat. $39-$70. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 833-9700.

a.m. The Young Modelers Club, sponsored by Great Lakes Hobby and Toys, will meet at the Michigan Military Technical and Historical Society Museum. The group is for those ages 8-16, but parents are welcome to join in. First-time visitors will be given a free snap-together kit to build and take home. Supplies, such as tools, paint, glue, etc., will be provided for those who bring their own model to build. Modeling techniques will be taught by members of IPMS Warren Model Club. 10 a.m.-noon. every Sat. (through April 28, 2018). Free to join. 16600 Stephens, Eastpointe. Call (248) 399-2386, or visit mimths.org.

SATURDAY / SUNDAY

p.m. Experience Taiwanese shadow puppetry with live music and three different shadow puppet plays, “The Sandbag Trilogy,” “The Mountain of Flames,” and “The Proud Return,” at the Detroit Institute of Arts. 2 p.m. Sat., Sun. Museum admission is $14 adults, $9 seniors, $8 college students, $6 youth 6-17, and free for members and those 5 and younger. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 833-7900.

a.m. The Great Lakes African American Quilt Network will host its annual quilt show, “Everlasting Threads,” honoring heritage and history at St. John Armenian Church. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., and noon-5 p.m. Sun. $7. 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield. Visit glaaqn.com.

SUNDAY

p.m. Native Michigan composer Gregg Hill, along with a group of jazz artists from Detroit, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Lansing, will perform a two-hour concert for the first time in Ann Arbor. 4 p.m. Sun. $20, $30 assigned rows, $15 general, and $5 students. Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. Call (734) 769-2999, or visit kerrytownconcerthouse.com.

p.m. See PupperART’s version of “Sleeping Beauty,” performed at PuppetART Detroit Puppet Theater. The play is a marionette ballet set to classical music and includes the traditional snoozing princess and evil fairy, and unveils the prince’s side of the story. 2 p.m. Sunday. 25 E. Grand River, Detroit. Call (313) 961-7777 or visit puppetart.org.

Jocelynn Brown

