McCartney opens 2nd LCA show with 'A Hard Day’s Night'
Susan Whitall, Special to The Detroit News
Published 8:58 p.m. ET Oct. 2, 2017 | Updated 9:05 p.m. ET Oct. 2, 2017
Paul McCartney addressed the day’s events obliquely two songs into his show at Little Caesar’s Arena, which started at 8:26 p.m. Monday with “A Hard Day’s Night.”
“Even though this has been a sad day, we’re going to celebrate the joys in life,” McCartney said to cheers. Then he kicked into “Can’t Buy Me Love.
Garbed in a blue military jacket, black pants and black Beatle boots, he said “Hello Detroitians” and called attention to the local industry when he played Beatles classic “Drive My Car.”
