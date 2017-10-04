Caveman Woodman and Bam Bam play Ghost Light in Hamtramck on Friday. (Photo: Carjack)

our picks

GLASS PUMPKIN FEST SHOW AND SALE

at Glass Academy

Take your fall decorating to the next level with hand-blown glass pumpkins from Dearborn’s Glass Academy. The event has live glass-blowing demos and the chance to purchase unique, branded glass pumpkins. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. More glass pumpkin events Oct. 12-14. 25331 Trowbridge, Dearborn. (313) 561-4527 or glassacademy.com.

DETROIT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: ELLA & LOUIS

at Orchestra Hall at the Max

In celebration of Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday, Bryon Stripling and Carmen Bradford join the DSO in performing some of the most famous duets and solos recorded by Fitzgerald and fellow jazz legend Louis Armstrong. 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $24-$115. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

big shows

THURSDAY

Azealia Banks at Saint Andrew's Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $28. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

The Church with Hello Sequence at Magic Stick, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Future Islands with Jenny Besetzt at Royal Oak Music Theatre, synthpop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $30 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Compiled by Melody Baetens.

Aaron Lewis at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $33 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FRIDAY

Hanson at Saint Andrew's Hall, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. Sold out. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Pixies at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $35. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Deadmau5 with Netsky at Caesars Windsor, electronic, 8 p.m. Fri. $45.20 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

Pod Tours America at Michigan Theater, podcast/comedy/politics, 10 p.m. Fri. $45 and up (early show is sold out). 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

SATURDAY

Self Help Festival with Rise Against, A Day to Remember, Pierce the Veil and more at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, rock, 2 p.m. Sat. $40 and up. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

Theory of a Deadman at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. Sold out. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Jen Kirkman with Alex Bozinovic at Majestic Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $22. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Cat Videos Live at Masonic Temple, film/cats, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $31. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

SUNDAY

Steel Panther at Fillmore Detroit, rock/metal, 7 p.m. Sun. $10.10 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

The National at Masonic Temple, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $39.50 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Trashcan Sinatras at the Magic Bag, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Dan Savage: Savage Love Live at Royal Oak Music Theatre, podcast/relationships, 7 p.m. Sun. $35-$75. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

WWE “Hell in a Cell” at Little Caesars Arena, wrestling, 7:35 p.m. Sun. $30-$505. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Curren$y at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 8:30 p.m. Sun. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

MONDAY

The New Pornographers at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $30. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Emily Sailers at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Mon. $35. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

TUESDAY

Travis Tritt at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, country, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $59.75 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

GoldLink at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 8:30 p.m. Tues. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

WEDNESDAY

Paul Weller at Saint Andrew’s Hall, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Wed. $30. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Phoenix at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Omar Sosa Quarteto at Jazz Cafe at Music Hall, jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. $30. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher at Crofoot Ballroom, comedy, 8 p.m. Wed. $35. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

live music

THURSDAY

Mike Mains with Brett Newski, the Timbre of Cedar, Graceful Closure and Jake LeMond at Pike Room, pop/rock, 7 pm. Thurs. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Veterans for Peace John Lennon Birthday Concert at the Ark, folk, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Emerson String Quartet and Calidore String Quartet at Rackham Auditorium, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $26-$56. 915 E. Washington, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

Tributesville with Eagles tribute Motown Eagles at Rockin’ Music Round Up, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $23. 5050 Dixie Hwy., Waterford. tributesville.com.

FRIDAY

Sun Seeker with Mexican Knives at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

The Appleseed Collective with the Whistle Stop Review at Otus Supply, Americana, 8 p.m. Fri. $12-$17. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Sean Dobbins Organ Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Caveman & Bam Bam record release party with Tin Foil and the Beauticians plus DJs Keep on Trash at Ghost Light Bar, rock/garage, 9 p.m. Fri. $15, $10 if wearing caveman-themed costume. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. (313) 402-4418.

SATURDAY

Fallout Fest 5 with Bars of Gold, Sweat, Bent Knee, Handgrenades, Tara Terra, Nobody and more at Ant Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 2320 Caniff, Hamtramck. (313) 365-4848.

Zola Jesus with John Wiese at El Club, electronic/Industrial, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Paul Kelly with Jess Cornelius at Magic Bag, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents ensemble 4.1 at Seligman Performing Arts Center, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $25-$65, half priced for students. 22305 W. 13 Mile, Beverly Hills. (313) 335-3300.

Chuck Mosley, Bathroom of the Future, Sharks Never Sleep and more at the Rockery, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $8-$10. 1175 Eureka, Wyandotte. (734) 281-4629.

Los Huracanes Del Norte with Revancha Norteña and Ramones de Nuevo Leon at Club Fantasy Detroit, Latin, 9 p.m. Sat. $35-$100. 6060 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 291-6112.

Ramona Collins at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Tim Barry with Gallows Bound and Roger Harvey at Small’s Bar, punk/folk, 7 p.m. Sun. $13 in advance, $15 day of. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers at Callahan’s Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $32.50-$38. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

MONDAY

Atlas Genius at Shelter, rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chamber Recital at First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth, classical, 7 p.m. Mon. $15, $10 students. 701 Church Street, Plymouth. (313) 576-5111.

TUESDAY

Billy Strings with Whiskey Shivers at Otus Supply, folk/country, 8 p.m. Tues. $15-$20. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

WEDNESDAY

One-Eyed Doll with Doll Skin at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $10. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Coco Montoya at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues/rock, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $30-$35. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

Haujobb and Multiples at Small’s Bar, electronic/industrial, 8 p.m. Wed. $13 in advance, $16 day of. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Shear Madness” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 2 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through Oct. 29). $28-$43. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Michael Harrison at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $50 Thursday for fundraiser for Furniture Bank; $18 for Fri-Sat.. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Evil Dead: The Musical” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. (through Oct. 28). $30. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Skeleton Crew” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. and 10 a.m. Wed. (through Oct. 29). $20-$40. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Mike Green at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$12 in advance, $11-$14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“A Human Being Died that Night” at Outvisible Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through Oct. 14; Oct. 15 performance at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History). $25 most nights, pay-what-you can on Mondays. 18614 Ecorse, Allen Park. (313) 355-8340.

“Calendar Girls” at Farmington Players Barn, 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Oct. 14). $18, $16 seniors and students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955.

Michigan Playwrights Festival at Theatre NOVA, 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through Oct. 15). $10 each night, $35 festival pass. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450 or theatrenova.org.

FRIDAY

Jay Owenhouse, the Authentic Illusionist, in “Family Magic” at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $29-$69. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (586) 286-2222.

SATURDAY

Dropzone: Fury Road to Thunderdome with performances, music, art and more at Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 715 E. Milwaukee, Detroit. (313) 873-2955.

WEDNESDAY

“Detroit ’67” at Matrix Human Services — Osborn Neighborhood Alliance, 7 p.m. Wed. Free. 13560 E. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 567-5111. detroitpublictheatre.org.

“Tango Buenos Aires — “The Spirit of Argentina” at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $25-$55. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

visual arts/film

THURSDAY

Framed by WDET “Beyond Balkanization,” an audio-visual art installation at Olomon Cafe, 6-9:30 p.m. Thurs. 10215 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 800-5089.

“Secret Cinema: Old Hollywood” hosted by Detroit News columnist Neal Rubin at Maple Theater, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $6. 4135 W. Maple, Bloomfiend Township. (248) 750-1030.

SATURDAY

“Coalescence” an outdoor art and music exhibition presented by Gallery Bypass Spaulding Court, 6-11 p.m. Sat. $5 suggested donation. 2737 Rosa Parks, Detroit. facebook.com/events/1481314591948342.

SUNDAY

“Nothin’ But Music” screening with live music at PJ’s Lager House, 7 p.m. Sun. $10. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

etc.

THURSDAY

Big Game Rally with tailgate and flag football games at Beacon Park Detroit, 5-11 p.m. Thurs. 1903 Grand River at Cass, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

Ladies Night Out with shopping, discounts, food and drink specials and more at businesses in Downtown Milford, 5-9 p.m. Thurs. Main Commerce, Milford. meetmeinmilford.com.

Culture Lab Detroit presents Post Truth: Alternative Facts with artist and filmmaker Edgar Arceneaux and more at Jam Handy, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. Free. 2900 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. culturelabdetroit.org.

Dancing with the Survivors dance and fundraiser at Shriners Silver Gardens Events Center, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thurs. $150. 24350 Southfield, Southfield. pinkfund.org/dancing-with-the-survivors/

FRIDAY

Culture Lab Detroit presents Post Truth: The Lie that Tells the Truth with writer and critic Hilton Als and more at Woods Cathedral, 6:30 p.m. Fri. Free. 1945 Webb, Detroit. culturelabdetroit.org.

SATURDAY

International Fuller Woman Expo at Clubhaus Detroit, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Free. 6540 St. Antoine, Detroit. Register at fullerwoman.org.

Highland Fall Festival with chili cook-off, art, markers market, beer tent and games at Highland Field, noon-5 p.m. Sat. M-59 and John Street, Highland. (248) 889-8860 or huronvalleyarts.org.

The Wright Gala: Kaleidoscope of Human Color at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 7 p.m. Sat. $100-$5000. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 516-9560.

SUNDAY

Neverland Party with theater games, songs, dancing and more at Open Book Theatre, noon-2 p.m. Sun. $15 first child, $10 per additional child in each family. 1621 West, Trenton. (734) 288-7753.

Compiled by Meldoy Baetens.

