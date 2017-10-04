Buy Photo La Dulce in Detroit wil host a Sappori D’Autunno Tuscan Harvest Dinner Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Upcoming food and drink events

Sappori D’Autunno Tuscan Harvest Dinner at La Dulce: The Wine and Dine Series presents a six-course dinner with wine pairings and an aperativo specialty drink. 6 p.m. Thurs. $95. 2 Washington, Detroit. bit.ly/WDTuscan.

Brews and Bites at HomeGrown Brewing Company: A five-course seasonal dinner and beer pairing. 7 p.m. Wed. $65 all inclusive. 28 N. Washington, Oxford. Reserve by emailing marie@homegrownbrewco.com.

Chef’s Dinner with Laurentide Winery and Arcadia Brewing Co. at Rattlesnake Club: Executive chef Jeff Lanctot prepares a five-course meal paired with five wines and five beers. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $68. 300 River Place Drive, Detroit. (313) 567-4400 ext. 6226.

Oktoberfest at Kuhnhenn Brewing Warren Taproom: A festival of of German-style beers at the original location with German food, yard games, live music and more. 3 p.m. Oct. 13. 5919 Chicago, Warren. (586) 979-8361.

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village Dinner Package at Eagle Tavern: This candlelit harvest dinner includes live music, parlor games and admission to Hallowe’en in the Village. The menu features roasted fall squash with wild rice, dried cherries and pecans, roasted chicken breast with root vegetables and turnip greens, pickled vegetables and baked goods. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14 and 20-21. $61, $58.75 members, free for children younger than 2. Parking is $6 for nonmembers. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

Tour de Vin at Republic: Kicking off its 2017 wine dinner series, Republic will host a five course, Spanish-inspired meal from sous chef Chris Demuth. Sean Sutton of Michigan’s Woodberry Wines will pair the dishes with wines. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $100 per person, $275 for all three dinners in series. 1942 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 446-8360.

Wine Tours of Michigan Motorcoach Tour: Visit Burgdorf’s Winery, Hoffman Farms, Fieldstone Winery and Midtown Brewing in one day. Ticket includes lunch at Midtown Brewing. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14. Departs from former K-Mart parking lot at Rochester and Avon roads, Rochester Hills. winetoursofmichigan.com.

Oktoberfest at Axle Brewing Co.: Tickets include unlimited German-influenced food like pretzels, beer-braised brisket, brats and more, plus two beers and a keepsake stein. Noon-11 p.m. Oct. 14. $35. 567 Livernois, Ferndale. event.pingg.com/AxleOktoberfest.

Beer Stroll in Downtown Royal Oak: Try food and drink from bars and restaurants in downtown Royal Oak during this self-guided tour. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 14. $40-$50. Downtown Royal Oak. dineroyaloak.org.

Chartreuse Dinner with Philippe Rochez and Tim Master at Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails: Guest chefs from New York and France will prepare a five-course meal paired with different varieties of Chartreuse liqueur. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $85, plus tax and tip. 15 E. Kirby, Detroit. (313) 818-3915.

Port and Chocolate Tasting at Texas de Brazil: A fundraiser for the American Red Cross, this 90-minute tasting class is limited to 25 people. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $45. 1000 Woodward, Detroit. Visit texasdebrazil2014.eventbrite.com for tickets.

Michigan Brewers Guild Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: Hundreds of beers from more than 100 Michigan breweries will be available for sampling at this ninth annual autumn event. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 27 and 1-6 p.m. Oct. 28. $40-$45. 2934 Russell, Detroit. mibeer.com/detroit-fall-festival.

Restaurant news

■Vegan restaurant and bar GreenSpace Cafe of Ferndale is branching out into a second location in Royal Oak next year, owners say. This will be a fast-casual concept titled GreenSpace Grille & Go. at 32867 Woodward, just south of 14 Mile where Moe’s Southwest Grill was. The menu will be 100 percent plant-based, meaning no animal products of any kind will be used. Expect veggie burgers, bowls, tacos, salads and baked goods prepared fast for people looking for a quick, meat-free meal. There will be raw juice, kombucha, coffee and tea, but no alcohol at this location. GreenSpace Cafe opened at 215 W. Nine Mile in Ferndale in late 2015. A food truck, GreenSpace Jungle Truck, launched this summer. Visit greenspacecafe.com for information.

■Birmingham’s Cannelle Patisserie announced this week that a location serving coffee and pastries is coming to downtown Detroit at 45 Grand River. The man behind these pastries, chocolates and cakes is chef Matt Knio, a graduate of the Academie de Versailles in France.

■Provisions, a cheese and chocolate shop coming to Ferndale, will host a pop-up at Kuhnhenn Brewing Co. (5919 Chicago in Warren) Sunday from noon-6 p.m. They’ll sell cheese, chocolate and meats and give out samples. Provisions will also be at Urbanrest Brewing Company (2615 Wolcott in Ferndale) 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 18. Visit facebook.com/provisionsferndale for info.

Melody Baetens

