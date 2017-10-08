The new company will control six Metro Detroit entertainment venues, from Comerica Park to Freedom Hill

Janet Jackson will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 29. (Photo: Francois Nel / Getty Images)

The entertainment arms of Palace Sports and Entertainment and Olympia Entertainment are merging to form a new company, 313 Presents, a representative for the new company announced Sunday.

The new venture will book and market shows at six Metro Detroit venues: Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, the Fox Theatre and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.

A staff of about 40 people from The Palace and Olympia will make up 313 Presents, which will be headquartered inside office space at Little Caesars Arena beginning in November. The new team will be focused solely on entertainment, said Tom Wilson, interim president at 313 Presents.

“Instead of a staff who spends a little bit of time on hockey, does a little bit of work on basketball, our work is to take these six venues and maximize them,” Wilson said.

The new venture’s website, 313Presents.com, will act as a catchall for tickets, seating charts and other information about the venues and events under the 313 Presents banner.

Wilson will head up 313 Presents while a search is conducted for a new executive to take on the role. That process has been started, according to a release from the company.

The City Theatre and the SoundBoard at Motor City Casino will remain separate and will continue to be operated under the banner of Olympia Entertainment.

Little Caesars Arena opened last month and has hosted concerts by Kid Rock, Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney.

The Palace of Auburn Hills held its final concert on Sept. 23 when Bob Seger played a sold-out show at the venue. The building has one more booked event, the Taste of Auburn Hills on Oct. 12, but nothing after. No plans have been announced for the building’s future.

