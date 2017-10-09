Hell in a Cell - first wrestling event at LCA
WWE’s Hell in A Cell event was the first pro wrestling
WWE’s Hell in A Cell event was the first pro wrestling event at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, October 9, 2017.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
The tag-team of the New Day enters Little Caesars Arena
The tag-team of the New Day enters Little Caesars Arena to some ear-splitting music and cheers from the crowd.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Chad Gable, left, and Shelton Benjamin prepare to meet
Chad Gable, left, and Shelton Benjamin prepare to meet their opponents.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Mojo Rawley, left, sends Chad Gable flying during their
Mojo Rawley, left, sends Chad Gable flying during their Sunday night Hell in A Cell match at Little Caesars Arena.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
WWE fans erupt in cheers as another match gets underway
WWE fans erupt in cheers as another match gets underway on Sunday night.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena hosts WWE’s Hell in A Cell match
Little Caesars Arena hosts WWE’s Hell in A Cell match Sunday night.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
A wrestler is introduced to the Little Caesar’s Arena
A wrestler is introduced to the Little Caesar’s Arena crowd.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Kyle Collison of Taylor displays his Ric Flair replica
Kyle Collison of Taylor displays his Ric Flair replica championship belt before enter Detroit’s Little Caesar Arena on Sun. Oct. 8 2017 for WWE’s Hell in A Cell wrestling meet.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
WWE’s Hell in A Cell match pitted the New Day against
WWE’s Hell in A Cell match pitted the New Day against USOS.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
A member of the USOS tag-team finds himself nearly
A member of the USOS tag-team finds himself nearly face down on the canvas during an early-evening cage match.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
The wrestler Rusev enters the arena to take on Randy
The wrestler Rusev enters the arena to take on Randy Orton.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Standing on a turnbuckle, wrestler Randy Orton fires
Standing on a turnbuckle, wrestler Randy Orton fires up the Little Caesar’s Arena crowd before taking on Rusev.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena hosts WWE's Hell in a Cell, the
Little Caesars Arena hosts WWE's Hell in a Cell, the first pro wrestling event at the new arena in Detroit.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Marcus McKinney of Ypsilanti sports some eye-catching
Marcus McKinney of Ypsilanti sports some eye-catching face paint as he prepares to take his seat at Little Caesar’s Arena to watch Hell in A Cell.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Fans line up before the matches to buy their favorite
Fans line up before the matches to buy their favorite WWE gear.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
The tag-team New Day enters the Arena.
The tag-team New Day enters the Arena.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Griffin Hetrick watches Hell in A Cell WWE action with
Griffin Hetrick watches Hell in A Cell WWE action with his dad Dave on Sunday night. The pair are from Clarkston.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Randy Orton, left, takes on Rusev on Sunday night at
Randy Orton, left, takes on Rusev on Sunday night at WWE’s event at Little Caesar’s Arena.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
Ringside fans get almost too up close and personal
Ringside fans get almost too up close and personal with wrestlers Rusev, left, and Randy Orton who took their action outside the ring during WWE’s event Sunday night at Little Caesar’s Arena.  John Heider, Special to Detroit News
    World Wrestling Entertainment went all out during its debut event at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night. The Hell in a Cell Pay Per View event featured a pair of title changes, many “this is awesome!” chants from the sold-out crowd of 16,206 and one high flying leap that needs to be seen to be believed.

    That leap came courtesy of Shane McMahon, son of WWE head honcho Vince McMahon, who jumped from the top of a 20-foot cage and crashed through a table below. He was aiming to put a flying elbow to his rival, Kevin Owens, but Owens was moved from harm’s way at the last second by his longtime rival turned ally, Sami Zayn. (Why’d Sami do it? Well, you’ll have to turn into WWE “Smackdown” on Tuesday night to find out.)

    McMahon’s big tumble mirrored a similar spot at WrestleMania 32, when he jumped from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure during his fight against the Undertaker. (He missed his opponent that time, too.) McMahon recently told the News he felt he owed Detroit fans a debt of gratitude after he made his return to WWE in front of a Joe Louis Arena crowd that responded with three minutes of uninterrupted applause, and he more than made good on it, putting his body on the line with the heart-stopping stunt.

    Elsewhere, tag team champions the New Day dropped their titles to the Usos in a match that saw repeated whippings with Kendo sticks, and Baron Corbin took the United States title from A.J. Styles in a triple threat match that also featured Tye Dillinger. Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya was able to retain her belt against Charlotte Flair, despite losing the match by disqualification, and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal held onto his strap in his fight against Shinsuke Nakamura.

    WWE will return to Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 27 during the WWE Live Holiday Tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 20.

    agraham@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2284

    @grahamorama

