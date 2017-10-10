Shady’s back? With an appearance set for Tuesday’s BET Hip Hop Awards, reports say Em’s album will arrive soon

Rapper Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in this April 13, 2014 file photo. His next album is due out Nov. 17, 2017 according to a report on Hits Daily Double. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images, file)

Eminem could be back before you know it.

The Detroit rapper’s next album is due out Nov. 17, according to a report on Hits Daily Double. The report cites “very loud chatter” around the release date, though nothing has been confirmed by Eminem’s camp or his record label.

Eminem’s producer pal, on-stage hype man and close confidant Mr. Porter recently stoked rumors of the set’s impending release when he said on Instagram Live the album was finished. When pressed, Porter rolled back his statement, saying he was simply trolling fans who kept asking him about the album.

Em is set to appear on Tuesday night’s BET Hip Hop Awards. “Yep, he’ll be back,” Em’s Shady Records tweeted Tuesday, with a link to a past appearance on one of the show’s freestyle sessions. Perhaps that appearance could provide more clarity to the album’s release; Eminem’s last set, 2013’s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” was first announced via a TV spot that aired during that year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“The Marshall Mathers LP 2” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart and sold more than 792,000 copies its first week.

In the years since, Em toured with Rihanna, released a compilation set celebrating the 15th anniversary of Shady Records and appeared on tracks with Royce da 5’9”, Tecn N9ne, Yelawolf, the Weeknd, Skylar Grey and Big Sean. He appeared on several songs on 2015’s “Southpaw” soundtrack, which was released on Shady Records, and last year he released “Campaign Speech,” a nearly 8-minute track where he dissed then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Em is slated to appear on “Revenge,” a track from Pink’s new album “Beautiful Trauma,” which is due out Friday.

