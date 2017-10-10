In this video from Tuesday’s BET Hip Hop Awards, it’s clear Eminem and Kid Rock do not share the same political views

Eminem filmed inside the empty garage — likely the First Street Parking structure at Fort and First — with about 10 people behind him, including Detroit rappers Royce da 5’9” and Phat Kat. He’s wearing all black and sporting a large gold chain around his neck. (Photo: YouTube screen shot)

Eminem delivered a scathing missive against Donald Trump during Tuesday night’s BET Hip Hop Awards, addressing the president’s stance on the NFL and other recent controversies, and dismissing any of his fans who also support Trump.

In the 41/2 minute freestyle taped inside a parking garage in downtown Detroit and date-stamped Oct. 6, Eminem seethes as he viciously attacks Trump, saying “Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for,” comparing Trump to the Fantastic Four’s orange monster, Thing.

Warning: the following contains graphic language.

“We better give Obama props, ’cause what we’ve got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust,” Em raps.

Elsewhere, Em shows his support for Colin Kaepernick and slams Trump for attacking NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

“Plus he gets an enormous reaction / when he attacks the NFL so we focus on that and / instead of talking Puerto Rico, or gun reform from Nevada / all these horrible tragedies, and he’s bored and would rather / cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” Em says.

He ends by throwing down a gauntlet to his fans.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line / you’re either for or against, and if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this,” he raps, and concludes with an obscene gesture and a two-word phrase that was bleeped in the broadcast.

“The rest of America stand up,” he says. “We love our military and we love our country but we (expletive) hate Trump.” The final line is screamed.

This is not the first time Em has gone after Trump. Last year, he attacked the then-presidential candidate in his freestyle “Campaign Speech,” and during a series of European festival concerts over the summer, he led the crowd in chants of “(Expletive) Trump.”

Eminem’s new album is reportedly due out next month, although no official release date has been announced.

