THEATRE BIZARRE

at Masonic Temple

This annual event blends classic carnival with all things macabre and Halloween. Besides imaginative frights, this year’s performers include Roxi D’Lite, Messer Chups, His Name is Alive, Friends of Dennis Wilson, Tana the Tattooed Lady, Straight Razor Barbershop Quartet, Gabriel Brass Band, suspension artists and many more. Costumes are mandatory and not an afterthought at Theatre Bizarre. Do not phone it in. Masquerade balls are Friday and Oct. 20. Theatre Bizarre is the evening of Saturday and Oct. 21. 500 Temple, Detroit. theatrebizarre.com.

‘LOVING VINCENT’

at Detroit Film Theatre

Described as “enormously ambitious,” this film is a dramatization of a decade in the life of Vincent van Gogh which is rendered on screen as a living painting in the late artist’s style. Actors performed the scenes, and then 65,000 frames were hand-painted in oils to simulate van Gogh’s world. 1, 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 4:30 p.m. Sun. $9.50, $7.50 seniors, students and members. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

‘RIGOLETTO’

at Detroit Opera House

The Michigan Opera Theatre opens its fall season with this New York City tale “Rigoletto” featuring Giuseppe Verdi’s score. It features the famous aria “La donna è mobile.” 7:30 p.m. Sat. and Wed., also Oct. 21-22. $30-$170. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

THURSDAY

Gov’t Mule at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $32.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Dark Star Orchestra at Majestic Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Tom Segura at Michigan Theater, comedy, 8 p.m. Thurs. $25 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

The Weight Band performing the songs of the Band at the Ark, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $35. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Tim Heidecker and Neil Hamburger with Clownvis at Crofoot Ballroom, comedy, 9 p.m. Thurs. $35. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

FRIDAY

Paula Cole at La-Z-Boy Center, pop/rock, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $15-$25. 1555 S. Raisinville, Monroe. (734) 384-4272.

Rezz with the M Machine at Royal Oak Music Theatre, electronic, 8 p.m. Fri. $20 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Milky Chance at Fillmore Detroit, folk, 7 p.m. Fri. $24.84 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

The Toadies with Local H at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Pasquale Esposito at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, opera/pop, 8 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

SATURDAY

The Spill Canvas at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $15 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Gigs for Digs with Mayer Hawthrone at Fillmore Detroit, pop, 7 p.m. Sat. $20. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Incognito with Spyro Gyra at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, jazz, 7 and 10:30 p.m. Sat. $49 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

Bumblefoot at Token Lounge, metal, 7 p.m. Sat. $20. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

SUNDAY

Kesha at Fillmore Detroit, pop, 7 p.m. Sun. Sold out, resold tickets available. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Brand New at Fox Theatre, rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $38.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

MONDAY

Andy Mineo at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 6 p.m. Mon. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

TUESDAY

Lany at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Ron Pipe with Ages & Ages and the Heart Of at Majestic Theatre, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Tues. $18, $95 VIP meet-and-greet. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Queens of the Stone Age at Fox Theatre, rock, 7:30 p.m. Tues. Sold out. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Benjamin Booker at Magic Stick, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $20. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

WEDNESDAY

Motionless in White and more at Majestic Theatre, rock, 6 p.m. Wed. $23. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Soulfly, Cannabis Corpse and more at Token Lounge, metal, 6 p.m. Wed. $25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Andrew W.K. at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

O.A.R. at Michigan Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $35.50 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

THIS WEEK

Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony with Detroit Symphony Orchestra and pianist Olga Kern at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Russell Malone at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $25. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

THURSDAY

Famous Last Words at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Gustavo Cortinas Snapshot at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Pickwick with the Elwins at Marble Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $12-$15. 1501 Holden, Detroit. (313) 338-3674.

FRIDAY

Secondhand Serenade at Shelter, rock, 5 p.m. Fri. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Valley Hush with Mega Powers, Mango Lane and the True Blue at Ant Hall, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 2320 Caniff, Hamtramck. planetant.com.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents pianist Ling-Ju Lai at Schaver Music Recital Hall, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $30, $15 students. 480 W. Hancock, Detroit. (313) 335-3300.

The Erers, Craig Brown Band, Trout and Brother O Brother at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Tom Paxton and the Don Juans at the Ark, country/rockabilly, 8 p.m. Fri. $30. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

SATURDAY

A Legend Show and Dinner Dance with Elvis tribute featuring Sherman Arnold at Huron Valley Eagles #3732, pop/rock, 4:30 p.m. Sat. $20 (includes dinner). 13636 Telegraph, Flat Rock. (734) 231-8358.

Monk’s Dream Concert commemorating the 100th birthday of Thelonious Sphere Monk with Marion Hayden Ensemble featuring Kamau Kenyatta at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800.

Zeke with Against the Grain and Golden Torso with DJs Heavy and Beyond at Small’s Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Black Pistol Fire with Mexican Knives at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Ivan Moshchuk at the Birmingham Temple, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $28, $25 members and seniors and $10 students. 28611 W. 12 Mile, Farmington. (248) 788-9338.

Wheeler Walker Jr. at Shelter, country/comedy, 8:30 p.m. Sat. Sold out; resold tickets available. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SUNDAY

Harmony in the Hills presents R-Jazz Vespers with Sheila Landis, Rick Matle, Chris Codish, Kurt Krahnke and David Taylor at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, jazz, 4:30-6 p.m. Sun. Free will offering. 620 Romeo, Rochester. (248) 651-9361.

Nekromantix with the Brains at Token Lounge, rockabilly/punk, 7 p.m. Sun. $13. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

MONDAY

The David Bromberg Quintet at the Ark, blues, 8 p.m. Mon. $35. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

WEDNESDAY

Amir ElSaffar’s Rivers of Sound Orchestra at Power Center, classical, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $24-$42. 121 S. Fletcher, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

The Stone Foxes with White Shag at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

THIS WEEKEND

“Shear Madness” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 8 p.m. Wed. (through Oct. 29). $28-$43. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

“Disney on Ice” at Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m. Thurs., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $15 and up. Tickets start at $10 on opening night. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. 9313) 471-7000.

Mark Normand at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Evil Dead: The Musical” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. (through Oct. 28). $30. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Skeleton Crew” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Oct. 29). $20-$40. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

John Roy at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10-$13 in advance, $12-$15 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“A Human Being Died that Night” at Outvisible Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through Oct. 14; Oct. 15 performance at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History). $25 most nights, pay-what-you can on Mondays. 18614 Ecorse, Allen Park. (313) 355-8340.

“L’Etat de siège (State of Siege)” Théâtre de la Ville at Power Center, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $28-$54. 121 S. Fletcher, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

“Calendar Girls” at Farmington Players Barn, 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Oct. 14). $18, $16 seniors and students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955.

Michigan Playwrights Festival at Theatre NOVA, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $10 each night, $35 festival pass. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450 or theatrenova.org.

THURSDAY

“My Father’s Dragon” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 11 a.m. Thurs. $20, $15 kids. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

FRIDAY

Step Afrika at Detroit Institute of Arts, 7 p.m. Fri. $35, $25 students and members, $20 younger than 17. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

“Detroit ’67” at Grosse Pointe War Memorial, 2 p.m. Sat. Free. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. detroitpublictheatre.org.

TUESDAY

Hyptonist Kevin Lepine at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

FRIDAY

ArtWorks Detroit at College for Creative Studies, 7 p.m.-midnight Fri. $75. 460 W. Baltimore, Detroit. matrixhumanservices.org/artworks.

SATURDAY

“THEM: Objects of Separation, Hate and Violence” at Arab American National Museum, opening Saturday, runs through March 11. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

“The Science Behind Pixar” at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, opening Saturday, runs through March 18. $21.75-$25, $5 for members. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

“Nothin’ But Music” screening at Emagine Royal Oak, 3 p.m. Sat. $10. 200 N. Main, Royal Oak. vision561.com.

“Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) at Marquis Theatre, 7 p.m. Sat. $5. 135 E. Main, Northville. downtownnorthville.com.

ONGOING

“To the End of the Earth” curated by Adrian Hatfield and featuring photographer Susan Tusa, plus Kristin Beaver, Taurus Burns, Dominique de Gery, Peter Williams and more at Detroit Artists Market, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Sat. through Oct. 14. 4719 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-8540.

“Spark” by the Nordin Brothers, sculptural exhibition at Beacon Park, through Oct. 29. Cass and Grand River. downtowndetroit.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Detroit Art Book Fair at Trinosophes, noon-6 p.m. Sat. and noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

SATURDAY

Harvestfest with Faygo root beer garden, entertainment, games, food and family-friendly activities at Campus Martius, noon-8 p.m. Sat. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

Bras for a Cause fundraiser for Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit at Royal Oak Music Theatre, 6 p.m. Sat. $50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

MONDAY

Metro Detroit Book & Author Society fall book luncheon with Chris Bohjalian, Heather Ann Thompson, Claire Messud and Drew Philip at Burton Manor, 11 a.m. Mon. $40. 27777 Schoolcraft, Livonia. (586) 685-5750 or bookandauthor.info.

