Sam Smith will perform at Little Caesars Arena on June 22, 2018. (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

ON SALE THURSDAY

Sam Smith, Little Caesars Arena, June 22, $35-$125

ON SALE FRIDAY

Grits & Biscuits, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 28, $20

UFC 218: Holloway vs. Edgar, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 2, $50-$250

Xscape with Monica and Tamar Braxton and host Nene Leaks, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 21, $75-$125

D.L. Hughley, Detroit Opear House, Dec. 30, ticket price TBA

Black Label Society with Corrosion of Conformity and EyeHateGod, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 5, $30-$59.50

The Green, Shelter, Jan. 21, $20

Blues Traveler, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 31, $25

NF, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 3, $20-$45

First Aid Kit, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 3, $25

Chippendales 2018: About Last Night, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 15, $40-$75

Howard Jones, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 11, $40

Pink with Bleachers, Little Caesars Arena, March 25, $39.95-$175

ON SALE SUNDAY

“The Bodyguard the Musical,” Fisher Theatre, Jan. 16-28, $39 and up

ON SALE NOW

Patti LaBelle, Sound Board at Motor City Casino, Oct. 19

Imagine Dragons, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 19

Chris Isaak, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 19

Citizen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 19

Grunge Night with tributes to Nirvana, Stone Temple Pilots and Alice in Chains, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 20

Amos Lee, Fillmore Detroit, Oct, 21

Bad Suns, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 21

La Femme, Shelter, Oct. 22

Fall Out Boy, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 24

The Front Bottoms, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 24

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 26

Bootsy Collins & World Wide Funkdrive, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 26

Eagles, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 27

Ben Folds, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 27

Mutemath, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 27

“Peppa Pig’s Surprise,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 28

Colin Hay of Men at Work, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 28

Hamilton Leithauser with Courtney Marie Andrews, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 28

Janet Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 29

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 30

Tori Amos, Michigan Theater, Oct. 31

The Weeknd, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 1

Our Lady Peace, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 1

Guns N’ Roses, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 2

Andy Cohen, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 2

Brad Garrett, MGM Grand Detroit, Nov. 3

Death From Above, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 3

Laith Al-Saadi, Michigan Theater, Nov. 3

Kip Moore with Drake White and Jordan Davis, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 4

David Sedaris, Detroit Opera House, Nov. 4

Japandroids with Cloud Nothings, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 4

Animals as Leaders and Periphery, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 4

Tegan and Sara, Masonic Temple’s Cathedral Theatre, Nov. 5

Macklemore, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 5

Keith Sweat, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 5

Mayhem, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 5

Chicks with Hits: Pam Tillis, Terri Clark and Suzy Bogguss, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Nov. 5

Breaking Benjamin, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 6

Syd, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 6

Lady Gaga, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 7

“The Color Purple,” Fisher Theatre, Nov. 7-12

The Shins, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Elbow, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 7

Red and 10 Years, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 8

Slowdive, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 8

Dream Theater, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 9

Kirk Franklin and Ledisi, Fox Theatre, Nov. 10

Action Bronson, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 10.

Hot Dub Time Machine, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 10

Witt Lowry, Shelter, Nov. 10

HIM, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 11

Broadway’s “Rock of Ages,” Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Nov. 11

Thunderstruck – America’s AC/DC Tribute Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 11

That Poppy, Shelter, Nov. 11

“PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero,” Fox Theater, Nov. 12

Jack & Jack, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 12

Joe Biden, Michigan Theater, Dec. 13

Odesza, Masonic Temple, Nov. 14

The Infamous Stringdusters, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 14

Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 14th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour, Fox Theatre, Nov. 15

Lee Brice with Lewis Brice, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 16

The Mountain Goats, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 16

Dirty Heads, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 17

Rita Moreno, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Nov. 17

The Guess Who, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 18

Louis the Child, Masonic Temple, Nov. 18

Gary Owen with Deon Cole, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 18

Knuckle Puck, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 18

Jay Z, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 19

Hoodie Allen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 19

Halsey with Partynextdoor and Charli XCX, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 21

Murray & Peter Present: A Drag Queen Christmas — The Naughty Tour, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 21

SonReal, Shelter, Nov. 21

King Crimson, Michigan Theater, Nov. 22

Hell in a Bucket, Otus Supply, Nov. 22

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 24

Yelawolf, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 24

Waterparks, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 24

Saved by the ’90s, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 25

Cannibal Corpse, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 25

Morrissey, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 28

“An American in Paris,” Detroit Opera House, Nov. 28-Dec. 10

Musiq Soulchild, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 30

Joe Rogan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 1

Mike Birbiglia, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 2

Rittz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 2

Circa Survive and Thrice, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 3

Lecrae, St. Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 5

Katy Perry, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 6

Celtic Thunder, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 6

The White Buffalo, Shelter, Dec. 6

Jon Pardi, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 7

The Minimalists Live, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Dec. 8

$uicideboy$, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 8

Brian Regan, Fox Theatre, Dec. 9

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 9

Will Downing’s Soulful Sounds of Christmas featuring Avery Sunshine, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 10

GWAR, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 10

“Christmas Wonderland,” Fisher Theatre, Dec. 12-17

Todd Rundgren, Michigan Theater, Dec. 12

Matisyahu with Common Kings, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 12

Say Anything, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 13

Home Free, Michigan Theater, Dec. 14

GRiZmas, Masonic Temple, Dec. 15-16

A Very Country Christmas with Parmalee, LANCO, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson, Olivia Lane and more, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 15

George Winston, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Dec. 16

Doctor P and Cookie Monsta, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 30

Cirque du Soleil Crystal, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 10-14

Andrea Gibson, Shelter, Jan. 14

The Dan Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 20

The Isley Brothers, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 21

Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 22

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)

Walk the Moon, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 24

Jacob Sartorius, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 26

Jim Norton, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Jan. 26

Chase Rice, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 27

REO Speedwagon, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 28

MJ Live, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Feb. 9

Greensky Bluegrass, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 9-10

G3, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 12

Excision, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 16-17

Coin, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 17

Architects with Stick to Your Guns and Counterparts, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 21

Soja, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 10

Lorde, Little Caesars Arena, March 28

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit, March 30

Lisa Lampanelli, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 19

Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21

Tom Jones, Detroit Opera House, May 11

Shania Twain, Little Caesars Arena, June 15

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or aeglive.com.

Complied by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wOI54w