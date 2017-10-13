During Theatre Bizarre, performers rotate on and off the many stages throughout the Masonic Temple. (Photo: Aubrey O’Neal / Special to The Detroit News)

1. Hallowe’en at Greenfield Village: Hundreds of carved pumpkins light a path leading to magic, fantasy, fright and fresh doughnuts. This annual outdoor event is a family favorite. Saturday-Sunday evenings, also Oct. 19-22 and 26-29. $16, $13.75 members. $6 parking for non-members. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001. thehenryford.orgCQ.

2. Theatre Bizarre at Masonic Temple: This annual event blends classic carnival with all things macabre and Halloween. Besides imaginative frights, this year’s performers include Roxi D’Lite, Messer Chups, His Name is Alive, Friends of Dennis Wilson, Tana the Tattooed Lady, Straight Razor Barbershop Quartet, Gabriel Brass Band, suspension artists and many more. Costumes are mandatory and not an afterthought at Theatre Bizarre. Do not phone it in. 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Saturday (also Oct. 21). $95. 500 Temple, Detroit. theatrebizarre.com.

3. “Rigoletto” at Detroit Opera House: The Michigan Opera Theatre opens its fall season with this New York City tale “Rigoletto” featuring Giuseppe Verdi’s score. It features the famous aria “La donna è mobile.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday (also Oct. 21-22). $30-$170. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

Melody Baetens / The Detroit News

