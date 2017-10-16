Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” will bring his stand-up comedy show to Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Feb. 23.
The comedian has recorded numerous comedy specials and his ninth, “Afraid of the Dark,” debuted in February on Netflix. Noah was the subject of the award-winning documentary “You Laugh But It’s True,” which told the story of his career in post-apartheid South Africa.
Tickets — priced at $35, $45, $55 and $75 — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. Call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. For information, call (313) 471-6611.
