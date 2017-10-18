The Michigan Brewer’s Guild Detroit Fall Beer Festival is scheduled for Oct. 27-28 in Detroit’s Eastern Market. (Photo: Detroit News archive)

Upcoming food and drink events

Dine Drink Detroit Week 2017: Several Detroit bars and restaurants will offer a special for at least one food item and a drink for $15. Promotion runs through Oct. 16. Visit dinedrinkdetroit.com.

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village Dinner Package at Eagle Tavern: This candlelit harvest dinner includes live music, parlor games and admission to Hallowe’en in the Village. The menu features roasted fall squash with wild rice, dried cherries and pecans, roasted chicken breast with root vegetables and turnip greens, pickled vegetables and baked goods. 6-7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $61, $58.75 members, free for children younger than 2. Parking is $6 for nonmembers. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

Michigan Brewers Guild Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: Hundreds of beers from more than 100 Michigan breweries will be available for sampling at this ninth annual autumn event. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 27 and 1-6 p.m. Oct. 28. $40-$45. 2934 Russell, Detroit. mibeer.com/detroit-fall-festival.

Chef Jeff’s Cooking Class: Holiday Entertaining at Rattlesnake Club: Executive chef Jeff Lanctot will teach a class on holiday cooking and entertaining in the kitchen of the restaurant. Sommelier Maria Papp will also talk about her favorite seasonal wines. 2 p.m. Oct. 28. $65 per person. Includes hands-on instruction and a four-course meal with wine parings; tax and 21 percent tip not included. 300 River Place, Detroit. (313) 567-4400.

Fall Wine Dinner at Cafe Cortina: Explore Veneto in the fall with six dishes and wines from the region. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $135 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033 or (917) 770-3589.

Detroit Cocktail Classic at Eastern Market: The main event of a weeklong cocktail event, this tasting event features food and drink from the area’s top dining destinations, including the Apparatus Room, Selden Standard, Wright & Company, Mabel Gray, Gold Cash Gold and others. Tickets include 12 beverage samples. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 17. $50. Shed 3, 2934 Russell, Detroit. (313) 757-2412.

Hot Dogs for Dogs Week at participating restaurants: Chef James Rigato has joined forces with more than two dozen local bars and restaurants to raise money for Detroit Dog Rescue. Participating businesses will offer a signature hot dog on its menu Nov. 26-Dec. 2, and proceeds will benefit the pup rescue group. Restaurants involved include fine dining spots like Apparatus Room, Wright & Co., Grey Ghost and Bistro 82, plus casual places like Supino Pizzeria, Imperail, Bobcat Bonnie’s and Downtown Louie’s Lounge.

Melody Baetens

