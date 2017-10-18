You can catch Imagine Dragons at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. (Photo: Eliot-Lee-Hazel)

our picks

IMAGINE DRAGONS

at Little Caesars Arena

This alternative rock band is on tour in support of new album, “Evolve.” The Las Vegas-based group’s third studio album hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $39.50-$69.50. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. 9313) 471-7000.

AMPLIFY PEACE TOUR: SAVING SYRIAN LIVES

at Arab American National Museum

Mixing a variety of genres, this tour features Arab-American musicians looking to increase awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Syria. The night starts off with DJ Bella Loki and includes performances by Ronnie Malley & Turath Ensemble, Kayem, Bassel & the Supernaturals and Omar Offendum. 8 p.m. Mon. $20. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266 or arabamericanmuseum.org.

big shows

THURSDAY

Citizen at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $18. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Chris Isaak at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, pop/rock, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $54.50 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

Patti LaBelle at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Philly native Patti LaBelle brings her legendary pipes back to town to sing R&B, soul and dance hits from throughout her long career. 8 p.m. Thurs. $58-$100. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FRIDAY

PVRIS with Lights and Flint Eastwood at Royal Oak Music Theatre, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Bridget Everett at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

Steely Dan at Caesars Windsor, classic rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $55 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

SATURDAY

Amos Lee at Fillmore Detroit, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Sat. $30 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Bad Suns at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Mariana Risquez at Majestic Cafe, Latin, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

The Floozies with the Funk Hunters and Late Night Radio at Royal Oak Music Theatre, dance/electronic, 8 p.m. Sat. $20 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Peabo Bryson at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, R&B/soul, 8 p.m. Sat. $65. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

Artimus Pyle at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, southern rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $29.50. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

Warrant at Emerald Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. (586) 630-0120.

George Lopez at Caesars Windsor, comedy, 9 p.m. Sat. $30 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

SUNDAY

Plain White T’s at MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 1777 Third, Detroit. (877) 888-2121.

MONDAY

Vernon Reid and the rest of Living Colour play Monday. (Photo: Michal Cizek / Getty Images)

Jon Bellion at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop/R&B, 7 p.m. Mon. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Ministry and Death Grips at Royal Oak Music Theatre, Industrial, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $39.50-$75. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Living Colour at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Mon. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

TUESDAY

The Front Bottoms at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6:30 p.m. Tues. $23.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 96105451.

Fall Out Boy with Blackbear and Jaden Smith at Little Caesars Arena, rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $30.50-$70.50. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. 9313) 471-7000.

The Strumbellas with Noah Kahan at Majestic Theatre, folk/rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $17. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

live music

THIS WEEKEND

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Hector Berlioz’s “Harold in Italy” at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 10:45 a.m. Fri. and 8 p.m. Sat. $15-$100. $19-$99. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Popa Chubby at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 8 p.m. Fri. and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $20 and up. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

THURSDAY

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles at Token Lounge, metal, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Discipline with Earth Engine at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Matt Wertz at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Thurs. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

FRIDAY

Algiers with Mourning A BLKstar and Nandi Comer DJ set at El Club, rock, 6 p.m. Fri. $13-$15. 4114 W. Vernor. (313) 436-1793.

Led Zeppelin 2 at Token Lounge, classic rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $15-$20. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Joey Alexander at Orchestra Hall at the Max, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $19-$99. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Hello Psychaleppo at Arab American National Museum, electro-tarab, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

Sold Only as Curio, the Legal Immigrants and Jackson Brothers at Small’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Two Lane Bridge at Farmington Civic Theater, rock/Americana, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 33332 Grand River, Farmington. (248) 474-1951.

Gurf Morlix and Peter Case at Trinity House Theatre, folk, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 38840 W. Six Mile, Livonia. (734) 464-6302.

B.S. — Bob Seger System tribute at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 9 p.m. Fri. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Jamison Ross at the Cube at the Max, soul, 10 p.m. Fri. $15, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

SATURDAY

Detroit Blues Heritage Series presents “A Tribute to Howard Armstrong” with Ralphe Armstrong, Ray Kamalay and John Reynolds at Scarab Club, blues, 2-4 p.m. Sat. $5 donation. 217 Farnsworth, Detroit. (313) 831-1250.

Ara Topouzian Ensemble, an evening of Armenian music and culture at Farmington Players Barn, Armenian/folk, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 28600 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 473-1848.

Boudoir Noir, the Carolyn Striho Group and more at Loving Touch, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Dead Again — a tribute to the Grateful Dead at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra presents Ludwig & the Kings at Michigan Theater, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $18 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 994-4801 or a2so.com.

Mary Erlewine at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Michelle Lordi at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Grosse Pointe Symphony Orchestra at Our Lady Star of the Sea, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 seniors, free for grades K-12. 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. gpsymphony.org.

Birmingham Concert Band “European Escapes” with director Jeffrey Jones at St. John Lutheran Church, classical, 4 p.m. Sun. Free will donation. 23225 Gill, Farmington Hills. birminghamconcertband.com.

Chelsea Wolfe with Youth Code at El Club, singer-songwriter, 8 p.m. Sun. $18. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Anna Nalick at Magic Bag, pop, 8 p.m. Sun. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

La Femme at Shelter, rock, 8:30 p.m. Sun. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

TUESDAY

Lewis Watson with Michael Bermudez at Magic Bag, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Tues. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

WEDNESDAY

Daniil Trifonov at Hill Auditorium, classical, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $12-$70. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

Boris with Helms Alee and Endon at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $18-$20. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

The Pack A.D. with Palaces at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Wolf Parade with Charly Bliss at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $35. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Getter at Majestic Theatre, 7 p.m. Fri. $25. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Carabetta and Doons at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Bleep Bloop at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Fri. $15-$18. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

stage/

comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Shear Madness” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 8 p.m. Wed. (through Oct. 29). $28-$43. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Orny Adams at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Evil Dead: The Musical” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. (through Oct. 28). $30. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Skeleton Crew” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. and Wed. (through Oct. 29). $20-$40. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Tracy Smith at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $11-$14 in advance, $13-$16 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Two Can Play That Game” starring Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m. Fri. and 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sat. $59.50 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

“Thugs and the Women Who Love Them” at Fox Theatre, 8 p.m. Sat. and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $49.50-$125. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

FRIDAY

“Written in Water” Ragamala Dance Company at Power Center, 8 p.m. Fri. $26-$44. 121 S. Fletcher, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

“Art of Rebellion: Black Art of the Civil Rights Movement” at Detroit Institute of Arts, closes Sunday. Free for tri-country residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

Our Town Art Show and Sale at Community House, 6-9 p.m. Thurs. (opening night fundraiser party), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-noon Sun. Free. ($75 and up for Thursday’s party.) 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. (248) 644-5832.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

Free Fall Children’s Film Festival with “Boss Baby” at participating MJR Digital Cinemas, Sat-Sun. $1 for parents, free for children 12 and younger. mjrtheatres.com.

OPENING SUNDAY

Exhibits “Monet: Framing Live” and “Church: A Painter’s Pilgrimage” at Detroit Institute of Arts, opening Sunday and running through Jan. 15 (“Church”) and March 4 (“Monet”). Two-for-one pricing starts at $10 for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

etc.

THURSDAY

BeWitched and BeDazzled fundraising luncheon and shopping event for Meadow Brook Theatre Guild at Palazzo Grande, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs. $50. 54660 Van Dyke, Shelby Township. (248) 377-3300.

Fowling for the Cov, a benefit for Covenant House Michigan at Fowling Warehouse, 6-9:30 p.m. Thurs. $40 and up. 3901 Christopher, Hamtramck. covenanthousemi.org.

THIS WEEKEND

175th anniversary celebration at Mariners’ Church of Detroit, 1 p.m. Sat. with activities and Navy demonstrations; 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sun. Holy Communion services. 170 E. Jefferson, Detroit. (313) 259-2206 or Marinerschurchofdetroit.org.

The Mega ’80s bring their annual Halloween Spooktacular to the Magic Bag in Ferndale on Friday and also on Oct. 27. (Photo: Magic Bag)

Halloween parties and events

THIS WEEKEND

Zoo Boo at Detroit Zoo, 5-8 p.m. Fri.-Sun. $10 in advance, $14 at the gate. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717.

Hallowe’en with traditional frights in Greenfield Village, Fri.-Sun. and Oct. 26-29. $16. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

FRIDAY

Theatre Bizarre Gala at Masonic Temple, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $260. 500 Temple, Detroit. theatrebizarre.com.

The Mega ’80s tribute band Spooktacular at Magic Bag, 8 p.m. Fri. and Oct. 27. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Halloween Party Zombie Grunge Night — Grunge Band Tribute at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 9 p.m. Fri. $12. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SATURDAY

Hamtramck Firefighters’ Haunted Fowling at Fowling Warehouse, 6:30 p.m.-midnight Sat. $27. 3901 Christopher, Hamtramck. hamtramckfirefighters.com.

Theatre Bizarre at Masonic Temple, 7 p.m. Sat. $95. 500 Temple, Detroit. theatrebizarre.com.

Detroit Paranormal Expeditions’ Halloween Party at Rusted Crow Detroit, 7 p.m. Sat. $20. 78 W. Adams, Detroit. detroitparanormalexpeditions.com.

“Beetlejuice” at Historic Marquis Theatre, 7 p.m. Sat. $5. 125 E. Main, Northville. downtownnorthville.com.

TUESDAY

Walking Dead-themed Quizzo pub quiz with costume party at Brew Detroit, 8-11 p.m. Tues. $5 advance, $7 at the door. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit. 1401 Abbott, Detroit. (313) 974-7366.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

