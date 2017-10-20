Actress Vivica A. Fox is in Detroit this weekend starring in “Two Can Play That Game” at the Music Hall. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

1. ‘Two Can Play That Game’ starring Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

The newest production by writer, director and producer Je’Caryous Johnson features Fox as a woman who is usually looked to for advice as she faces her own cheating boyfriend. 1:30, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. $59.50 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

2. Peabo Bryson at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

Known for performing romantic love songs like “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle (“Aladdin”) and “Gimmie Some Time” with Natalie Cole, Bryson brings his Grammy Award-winning R&B vocals to the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom this weekend. 8 p.m. Sat. $65. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

3. George Lopez at Caesars Windsor

This comedian and television star brings his observational and political comedy stand-up show to Windsor. Lopez currently is touring as part of “The Comedy Get Down” and voice-over work in films “Rio,” “Smurfs” and “Gnome Alone.” 9 p.m. Sat. $30 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

Melody Baetens

