Catch Boosie Badazz in “Thugs and the Women Who Love ’Em” at the Fox. (Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images)

SATURDAY

a.m. A cut-a-thon, talent show and pirate and princess party will be held inside the court of Macomb Mall as a family friendly event to help raise funds for Wigs 4 Kids. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. 32233 Gratiot, Roseville. Call (586) 293-7800, or visit wigs4kids.org.

a.m. Treat the little ones, ages 3-9, to a performance by Wild Swan Theater of “Strega Nona and the Magic Pasta Pot” at Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence Building. 11 a.m. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Ann Arbor. Call (734) 995-0530 or visit wildswantheater.org.

a.m. Don’t let the kids miss “Trick-or-Treat! And Something Good to Eat!” in downtown Rochester. Highlights include a costume parade, a spaghetti dinner, a Halloween edition of Movies in the Moonlight, and more than 50 businesses participating in the celebration. A spaghetti dinner and open house (4:30-7 p.m., $10 adults, $5 children 12 and younger) will benefit Rochester Area Youth Assistance. 10 a.m. Sat. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and trick-or-treat from 10 a.m.-noon. Downtown Rochester. Call (248) 656-0060 or visit downtownrochester.com.

p.m. Help the kids get into the fall spirit by participating in a “Pumpkin Patch Drawing Contest” at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Children can pick and decorate a pumpkin. They’ll also play pumpkin games and have a chance to win a book. 1-3 p.m. Sat. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. Visit thewright.org.

p.m. Catch stand-up comedian Orny Adams performing on stage at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. Adams became popular after he co-starred in Jerry Seinfeld’s documentary “Comedian.” He’s also made appearances on the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and the “Late Show with David Letterman.” Also appearing will be Jeff Dwoskin and Travis Grand as emcee. You must be at least 18 years of age to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. Call (248) 542-9900.

p.m. Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” comes to life on stage at Studio Theatre at the Hilberry. 8 p.m. Sat. 4743 Cass, Detroit. Call (313) 577-2972, or for tickets, visit theatreanddanceatwayne.com.

SATURDAY / SUNDAY

p.m. Eisenhower Dance Detroit presents “On the Move,” as it kicks off its 2017-18 season at Varner Recital Hall at Oakland University. This will be the first of four performances for its annual Metro Series. 8 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. (A prelude with EDC Student Companies will take place a half hour before each start time.) $18 general, $14 seniors, $10 students. 318 Meadow Brook, Rochester. Visit eisenhowerdance.org.

p.m. R&B and rap stars will perform live in “Thugs and the Women Who Love ’Em” at the Fox Theatre. Performers include Boosie Badazz, Lyfe Jennings, K. Michelle, Jamal Woolard, Ray J., Sevyn Streeter and Karlie Redd. 8 p.m. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Sun. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 471-3200 or visit olympiaentertainment.com.

Jocelynn Brown

