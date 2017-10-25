The Hub Stadium starting hosting the activity a few weeks ago, and Detroit Axe is set to open next month in Ferndale

The Hub Stadium in Auburn Hills began hosting competitive ax-throwing a few weeks ago, and a similar facility, Detroit Axe will open in Ferndale next month. (Photo: Courtesy of the Hub Stadium)

Seemingly overnight, competition ax throwing has become a popular activity in Metro Detroit.

This week it was announced that Detroit Axe will open as soon as next month in Ferndale at 334 W. Nine Mile where Local Kitchen and Bar was until a few weeks ago. Owner Brian Siegel cited a need for “reinvention” in the space.

Detroit Axe and Event Center is scheduled to open in early November above the forthcoming Corner Tavern and Game Room which will have a full bar, fine-casual menu and a doughnut-making machine.

“We’re excited to be the first dedicated ax throwing facility in metropolitan Detroit,” said Siegel in a press release. “Once my business partner Geoff Kretchmer and I experienced this insane activity, we knew that we had to bring ax throwing to our hometown.”

Detroit Axe will have 12 lanes, separated by fencing, in which competitors throw hatchets at wooden targets. Once up and running, it will cost $35-$40 per person for a two-hour competition, and walk-in play is available for $20 per hour.

While Detroit Axe aims to be the first dedicated ax-throwing space, the Hub Stadium of Auburn Hills has been offering competitive ax-throwing for the past three weeks and has teamed up with the World Axe-Throwing League.

Beth Hussey of the Hub says scoring and targets at Hub Stadium are different than the ones planned for Detroit Axe.

“The targets are different, there’s more scoring opportunities, and it’s basically all the games you know in darts ... it’s like darts but with axes,” she says, adding that Hub Stadium’s ax-throwing experience includes a coach who goes through safety pointers, teaches how to throw, and how to keep score and play the game.

“They make sure you’re having a good time and staying safe.”

Hub has five stalls big enough for 10 throwers in each, making it a good activity for groups of 4-50. The cost is $80 during the week and $100 on a weekend, per hour, for a group of up to 10 people (potentially making the cost $8-$10 per person).

The Hub Stadium, 2550 Takata in Auburn Hills, also hosts ping pong and Bombowling, similar to Fowling, which is like bowling with a football. The facility has a full bar and restaurant.

For more information on Detroit Axe, visit detroitaxe.com or call (248) 291-5650. Walk-ins are welcome at The Hub Stadium, but advance reservations can be made by calling (248) 364-4000 or visiting thehubstadium.com.

