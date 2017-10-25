The Eagles (Photo: Myriam Santos)

EAGLES

at Little Caesars Arena

On the first tour since the passing of Royal Oak native Glenn Frey, the Eagles will play LCA with his son, Deacon Frey, instead. The band — rounded out by Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill – will perform hits from throughout the band’s decades-long career. 8 p.m. Fri. $59.50-$229.50. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

JANET JACKSON

at Little Caesars Arena

Jackson’s “State of the World” tour is a continuation of her “Unbreakable” tour, which she cut short to focus on having a baby. The Grammy Award-winning singer is expected to play songs from her “Unbreakable” album, as well as hits from her career. 8 p.m. Sun. $29.50-$125. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

THURSDAY

Trent Harmon with Kalie Shorr and Drew Hale at Crofoot Ballroom, country, 7 p.m. Thurs. $18. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at Fillmore Detroit, jazz, 7 p.m. Thurs. $37 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

LOCASH at Emerald Theatre, country, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. (586) 630-0120,

Doug E. Fresh with Sugarhill Gang and Furious 5’s Melle Mel and Scorpio at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $38 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Dallas Smith at Caesars Windsor, country, 8 p.m. Thurs. $25 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

Dead Boys at Small’s, punk, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com

FRIDAY

Mutemath at Saint Andrew’s Hall, electronic, 7 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Ben Folds at Fillmore Detroit, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Firehouse at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

SATURDAY

Hamilton Leithauser with Courtney Marie Andrews at Majestic Theatre, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Sat. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Colin Hay with Brian Vander Ark at Royal Oak Music Theatre, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $39.50-$65. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Social Justice Concert with Melanie Fiona, Alice Smith, V. Bozeman, the Resistance Revival Chorus, BombaRica, Jessica Care Moore and the Seraphine Collective at Cobo Center, variety, 8 p.m. Sat. $20, or included with convention registration. 1 Washington, Detroit. womensconvention.com/register.

SUNDAY

Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, jazz, 7 p.m. Sun. $30 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

The Accidentals at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Violent Femmes at Michigan Theater, rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $35 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

Ariel Pink with Bite Marx at El Club, rock/electronic, 8 p.m. Sun. $25.75-$29.75. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

MONDAY

Fright Fest 2017 with Twiztid, L.A.R.S., Blaze Ya Dead Homie and more at Majestic Theatre, rap/metal, 6 p.m. Mon. $25 in advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Tee Grizzley at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Mon. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $36. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

TUESDAY

Afrojack, Flosstradamus and Jonas Blue at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop, 6:30 p.m. Tues. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Brujeria with Pinata Protest at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6:30 p.m. Tues. $22.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Tori Amos at Michigan Theatre, pop/rock, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $39.50 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

Pop/hip-hop performer The Weeknd will hit Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. (Photo: Isaac Brekken / Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY

Our Lady Peace at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

The Breeders at Magic Stick, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $25. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Bob Dylan & His Band with Mavis Staples at Fox Theatre, rock/folk/blues, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $35-$129.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav at Little Caesars Arena, pop/hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $39.75-$150.75. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

THIS WEEK

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Star Wars, Star Trek and Beyond at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. $29-$115. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

THURSDAY

Sean Blackman’s In Transit Detroit Relief and Recovery Efforts for Puerto Rico at Garden Theater, world music/jazz, 7 p.m. Thurs. $30, $60 VIP. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. seanblackman.com.

FRIDAY

Snow Tha Product with AJ Hernez and Castro Escobar at Blind Pig, hip-hop, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $15. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

Royal Oak Symphony Fall Concert at Royal Oak Middle School, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $15, $12 seniors and students. 709 N. Washington, Royal Oak. (248) 549-0262.

SATURDAY

Kyle Riabko performs “Close to You: Bacharach Reimagined” at Black Box Theatre at Detroit Opera House, cabaret, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. $25-$125. (313) 405-5061 or cabaret313.org.

The Cured, a tribute to the Cure at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SUNDAY

2017 Detroit Blues Challenge Finals with guest Billy Davis and Airey B. at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 2 p.m. Sun. $10 donation. 2015 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

Deadalus 2 Mission: A Space Opera at Overtyme Grill Tap Room & Smokehouse, rock, 5 p.m. Sun. $15, $10 for 12 and younger. 4724 Dixie Hwy., Waterford. (734) 674-4507.

Sean Dobbins Trio at Kerrytown Concert House, jazz, 7 p.m. Sun. $15-$30, $5 students. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

WEDNESDAY

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the Legend of Zelda at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Wed. Sold out. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Susto and Esme Patterson at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

THURSDAY

Sacha Robotti at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Thurs. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

FRIDAY

Motor City Funk Night at Majestic Theatre, 9 p.m. Fri. $5. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Anthony Attalla at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

THIS WEEKEND

Opera MODO presents “The Turn of the Screw” at Scarab Club, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. $15-$25. 217 Farnsworth, Detroit. (313) 451-0806.

Zach Martina at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Evil Dead: The Musical” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $30. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Skeleton Crew” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $20-$40. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

“Shear Madness” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $28-$43. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Sal Demilio at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$12 in advance, $11-$14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

Matrix Theatre Teen Company and Black and Brown Theatre present “Wonderland: La Niña Perdida” at Matrix Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri., 5 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 5 p.m. Sun. $7-$10 in advance, $15 at the door. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. wonderlandbilingual.eventbrite.com

FRIDAY

Black Dance Collective: Celebration of Black Dance at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 6 p.m. Fri. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800.

SATURDAY

“Peppa Pig’s Surprise!” at Fox Theatre, 5 p.m. Sat. $15-$59.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Festival of South African Dance at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m. Sat. $25-$55. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. flagstarstrandtheatrepontiac.com.

THURSDAY

“L7: Pretend We’re Dead” documentary screening at Token Lounge, 7 p.m. Thurs. $8. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

FRIDAY

“Folk Art from Oaxaca: Eight Artists, Eight Voices” curated by Alejandra Muñúzuri at Wayne State University’s Elaine L. Jacob Gallery, 5-8 p.m. Fri. opening reception, runs through Dec. 15. 480 W. Hancock, Detroit. (313) 577-2423.

SATURDAY

“Machine Show” curated by Paul Kremer at Library Street Collective, 6-8 p.m. Sat. 1260 Library, Detroit. (313) 600-7443.

“Shields and parergons” by Marie Herwald Hermann and “Dog Party” by Nancy Mitchnick at Reyes Projects, 6-8 p.m. Sat. opening reception, runs through Nov. 25. 100 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. reyesprojects.com.

SUNDAY

“Doors of Perception” at Janice Charach Gallery, 1-4 p.m. Sun. opening reception, runs through Dec. 7. Artist talk 1 p.m. Nov. 19. 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. (248) 432-5579.

WEDNESDAY

Mexican Day of the Dead Celebration and Exhibit at Lorenzo Cultural Center at Macomb Community College Center Campus, 10 a.m. Wed.-Nov. 4. Free. Hall and Garfield, Clinton Township. lorenzoculturalcenter.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Antique and Modernism Show at Southfield Pavilion, 2-6 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $10, $8 with this listing. 26000 Evergreen, Southfield. mitchelldisplays.com.

SUNDAY

Headwrap Expo and Fashion Show at Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 1-8 p.m. Sun. $20. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. headwrapexpo.com.

Lions Family-Friendly Tailgate Party at Beacon Park, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sun. Free. 1903 Grand River, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Hallowe’en with traditional frights in Greenfield Village, Thurs.-Sun. $16. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

FRIDAY

Trick or Treat Parade at Summit on the Park, 5-8 p.m. Fri. $10. 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton. (734) 394-5460.

Creepy Cheapy Halloween Treat with local musicians playing cover sets at Crofoot Ballroom, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Covenfest III with Glamzig, Nique Love Rhodes and the NLR Experience, Party Zeppelin, Daisys and School of Rock Rochester at Small’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10 donation to the Ruth Ellis Center. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

The Mega ’80s tribute band Spooktacular at Magic Bag, 8 p.m. Fri. and Oct. 27. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Boo Bash at Royal Oak Music Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. $32-$37. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

SATURDAY

Rock O’Ween with Miss Paula and the Candy Band at the Cube at the Max, 10 a.m. Sat. $12. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Halloween in Hollywood with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and costume contest at Orchestra Hall at the Max, 11 a.m. Sat. $20-$40. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Elvis Impersonator Sherman Arnold Halloween Show at Dearborn Heights Moose Lodge, 5:30 p.m. Sat. $20 (includes dinner and show). 27225 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. (313) 247-0286.

Canton Historical Society presents Ghost Stories at Cady-Boyer Barn, 6-7:30 p.m. Sat. $5. Preservation Park, 500 N. Ridge Road, Canton. cantonhistoricalsociety.org.

“Hocus Pocus” (1993 film) at Marquis Theatre, 7 p.m. Sat. $5. 135 E. Main, Northville. downtownnorthville.com.

Monster’s Ball 2017 costume and club party at Fillmore Detroit, 9 p.m. Sat. $15 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

SUNDAY

Treats in the Streets at Detroit Historical Museum, noon-3 p.m. Sun. Free. 5401 Woodward, Detroit. detroithistorical.org.

Halloween Family Party with treats and activities at Arab American National Museum, 2-4:40 p.m. Sun. $7, $5 for members, free for adults. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

Farmington Community Band presents “Spooktacular XXXII” at Harrison High School Auditorium, 3 p.m. Sun. Free. 29995 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. fcbmusic.org.

MONDAY

Bates Street Trick or Treat at Community House, 6-8 p.m. Mon. $15 one child, $10 each additional child. Reserve in advance. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. (248) 644-5832.

TUESDAY

Treat Parade at shops, restaurants and other businesses in downtown Ann Arbor, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues. Downtown Ann Arbor. mainstreetannarbor.org.

Hallowicked with Insane Clown Posse at Russell Industrial Center, 2 p.m. Tues. $35. 1600 Clay, Detroit. insaneclownposse.com.

