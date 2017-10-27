Family members wear matching costumes at last year’s “Treats in the Streets” at the Detroit Historical Museum. (Photo: Detroit Historical Museum)

SATURDAY

p.m. The Dallas String Quartet Electric, an internationally recognized group, will perform a blend of classical and contemporary music on traditional and electric strings at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit. 8 p.m. Sat., $23. 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. Visit theberman.org.

p.m. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle is the place to be for a good laugh with stand-up comedian Zach Martina. Also performing will be Keith Bergman, with Loyd Digg Johnson as the emcee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Sat. $18 (You must be at least 18 years of age or older to attend.) 310 South Troy, Royal Oak. Call (248) 542-9900.

SATURDAY / SUNDAY

p.m. Scary movies will be shown at the Detroit Film Theatre inside the Detroit Institute of Arts. See newly-restored versions of the original “Night of the Living Dead” (7 p.m. Sat., 4:30 p.m. Sun.) and “The Old Dark House” (4 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.) Also showing will be “The Crazies” (9:30 p.m. Sat.). $9.50 general, $7.50 members, seniors and students. 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. Call (313) 833-7900.

p.m. The Detroit Opera House opens its 2017-18 dance season with a performance by “Ballet Hispanico,” recognized as the premiere Latino dance organization in the United States. 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun. $29-$89. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. Call (313) 237-7464.

SUNDAY

a.m. Rev up your engines and head on over to Suburban Collection Showplace (Hall C) for the Detroit Area Motorcyle Swap Meet. Buy, sell and trade all kinds of bikes and parts. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $8 adults, free for children 12 and younger. Parking is $5. 46100 Grand River, Novi. Call (989) 225-1244 or email: jack@hugeswapmeet.com.

a.m. “Treats in the Street” returns to the Detroit Historical Museum, inviting kids 12 and younger to trick-or-treat in the “Streets of Old Detroit.” Children will also be treated to free refreshments and the chance to make a Halloween craft to take home. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Parking is $7. 5401 Woodward (northwest corner of Kirby) in Midtown Detroit. Call (313) 833-7979 or visit detroithistorical.org.

p.m. Learn to adorn your head with fabric at the 2017 Headwrap Expo, an eclectic and colorful festival celebrating the multi-cultural art of headwrapping at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. 12:30-8 p.m. Sun. $5-$95. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. Email: info@headwrapexpo.com.

p.m. Join the “Hustle for History” weekly dance lessons at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. 5 p.m. Sun. $7, free for members. Purchase five lessons and receive a complimentary museum membership, making your next 12 months of dance lessons free. 315 East Warren, Detroit. Visit thewright.org.

Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iGsnWU