Janet Jackson will be in concert Sunday at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Francois Nel / Getty Images)

1. Lions Tailgate Party at Beacon Park

This family-friendly event at Detroit’s newest park will have food trucks, music, fire pits and lawn games like a giant Connect Four and Jenga. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sun. Free. 1903 Grand River, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

2. Janet Jackson at Little Caesars Arena

Jackson’s “State of the World” tour is a continuation of her “Unbreakable” tour, which she cut short to focus on having a baby. The Grammy Award-winning singer is expected to play songs from her “Unbreakable” album, as well as hits from her career. 8 p.m. Sunday. $29.50-$125. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

3. Social Justice Concert at Cobo Center

Melanie Fiona, Alice Smith, V. Bozeman, the Resistance Revival Chorus, BombaRica, Detroit’s own Jessica Care Moore and members of the local Seraphine Collective perform at this concert as part of the Women’s Convention. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20 or included with convention registration. 1 Washington, Detroit. womensconvention.com/register.

Melody Baetens

