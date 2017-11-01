Axl Rose, left, lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, performs with guitarist Slash. (Photo: Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen / / Getty Images)

GUNS N’ ROSES

at Little Caesars Arena

World famous rock band Guns N’ Roses’ “Not in This Lifetime Tour” loops back to Detroit for a second time. The band includes original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, plus Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese. 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $65 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Lady Gaga (Photo: Olympia Entertainment)

LADY GAGA

at Little Caesars Arena

Named after her fifth album, Lady Gaga brings the “Joanne World Tour” to Detroit this week. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. 7:30 p.m. Tues. $100 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

big shows

THURSDAY

Arkells with Irontom at Majestic Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $20. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Andy Cohen at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, comedy/television, 8 p.m. Thurs. $55-$100. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Hinder with Josh Todd and the Conflict at Harpo’s, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

Pat Travers Band at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

FRIDAY

LCD Soundsystem at Masonic Temple, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $46.25 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Death from Above at Saint Andrew’s Hall, punk/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $27.50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Skid Row at Harpo’s, rock/metal, 7 p.m. Fri. $25. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

Detroit Performs Live with Ruben Studdard, the Miracles Revue featuring Mark Scott, Alxander Zonjic, Ethan Daniel Davidson, Jill Jack, Tom Butwin, Lady Sunshine and more at Fillmore Detroit, variety, 8 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. detroitperforms.org/live.

Brad Garrett at MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $45-$65. 1777 Third, Detroit. (877) 888-2121.

Laith Al-Saadi at Michigan Theater, blues/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $25-$90. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

SATURDAY

Animals as Leaders at Saint Andrew’s Hall, metal, 6 p.m. Sat. $29.50-$62. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Japandroids and Cloud Nothings at Majestic Theatre, pop, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $25. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

David Sedaris at Detroit Opera House, comedy,8 p.m. Sat. $45 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

SUNDAY

Kathleen Battle at Detroit Opera House, opera, 4 p.m. Sun. $29 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

Macklemore at Fillmore Detroit, pop/hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sun. $36 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Mayhem at Saint Andrew’s Hall, metal, 7 p.m. Sun. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Tegan and Sara at Cathedral Theatre at Masonic Temple, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $46. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Modern English with the Science Fair and DJ Pleasure Kitten at Magic Stick, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $20 in advance, $23 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real and Nikki Lane at Majestic Theatre, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Sun. $20. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Chicks with Hits: Pam Tillis, Terri Clark and Suzy Bogguss at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, country, 7 p.m. Sun. $35 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

Keith Sweat at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $48 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

MONDAY

Breaking Benjamin “Unplugged” at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Syd at Saint Andrew’s Hall, soul/hip-hop, 8:30 p.m. Mon. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

TUESDAY

Luna with Soccer Mommy at Magic Stick, pop, 7 p.m. Tues. $20 advance, $25 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

The Shins at Fillmore Detroit, pop, 7 p.m. Tues. $36.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Ilana Glazer and Phoebe Robinson at Cathedral Theatre at Masonic Temple, comedy, 9:30 p.m. Tues. $25-$45. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

WEDNESDAY

Red and 10 Years at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6 p.m. Wed. $20-$60. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Slowdive with Cherry Glazer at Majestic Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $35. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Lucero with Two Cow Garage at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $25. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5996.

Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman at Michigan Theater, acoustic guitar, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $40 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

THURSDAY

Ethan Daniel Davidson at N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art, folk, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free. 52 E. Forest, Detroit. (313) 831-8700.

Bill Heid, Kurt Krahnke and RJ Spangler at Jazz Cafe, jazz, 7 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Lionize at Otus Supply, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15-$20. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Overdrive Orchestra with Red Rio and Dalinian at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

FRIDAY

Mystery Skulls at Pike Room, pop, 7 p.m. Fri. $12. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Harlem Quartet at Shaver Music Recital Hall, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $30, $15 students. 480 W. Hancock, Detroit. (313) 335-3300 or cmsdetroit.org.

Embral, Devotional and Lyrans at Trinosophes, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $8. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

The Prince Experience with Gabriel Sanchez at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Danny Schmidt at Green Wood Coffee House, folk, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 1001 Green, Ann Arbor. greenwoodcoffeehouse.org.

SATURDAY

Super Birthday, Blue Black Hours, the Highborn and Those Hounds at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

The Bill Heid Organ Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Have Mercy with Can’t Swim and A Will Away at Loving Touch, rock, 6:30 p.m. Sun. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

American Romanian Festival at Kerrytown Concert House, classical, 7 p.m. Sun. $15-$30, $5 students. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

Holly Bowling at Cliff Bell’s, rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $20. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

MONDAY

Haley Reinhart at Shelter, pop, 6 p.m. Mon. $10. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

R.Lum.R with Phangs at El Club, R&B, 8 p.m. Mon. $12. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

TUESDAY

The Attacca Quartet at Christ Church Cranbrook, classical, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $35. 470 Church, Bloomfield Hills. cranbrookmusicguild.org.

Emmet Cohen at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Tues. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Captured! By Robots at the Rockery, rock/punk, 9 p.m. Tues. $8-$10. 1175 Eureka, Wyandotte. (734) 281-4629.

WEDNESDAY

The Flutter and Wow at Otus Supply, Americana, 8 p.m. Wed. No cover. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

THURSDAY

Whethan at Magic Stick, 8 p.m. Thurs. $18. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

CamelPhat at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

MONDAY

The Bloody Beetroot Live at Magic Stick, 7 p.m. Mon. $22 in advance, $25 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 883-8700.

THIS WEEKEND

John Heffron at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $20-$25. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Bill Hildebrandt at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$12 in advance, $11-$14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Swimming Upstream” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 23). Black Tie Gala Nov. 18 ($75). 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

“Kinky Boots” at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. $30 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

“Gobsmacked!” at Fisher Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun.. $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

Still Got It Players perform “Men are Dogs” at Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (also Nov. 10-12). $15-$18. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. cantonvillagetheater.org.

SATURDAY

Nae Nae Entertainment presents “Who Raised You?” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m. Sat. $50. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

“A Brit of Magic” with magician and comedian Keith Fields at Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. cantonvillagetheater.org.

SUNDAY

Detroit PuppetART presents “Kolobok” at Jazz Cafe, 2 p.m. Sun. $15, $10 children, $8 workshop. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater at Redford Theatre, 3 p.m. Sun. $25, $10 ages 12 and younger. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

Gallagher with Artie Fletcher at Token Lounge, 7 p.m. Sun. $25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

OPENING TUESDAY

“The Color Purple” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through Nov. 12). $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

FRIDAY

“Shoetopia!” with contemporary footware, art video and related designs at Valade Family Gallery, 6-8:30 p.m. Fri. opening reception, runs through Dec. 16. 460 W. Baltimore, Detroit. (313) 664-7400 or collegeforcreativestudies.edu.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

THIS WEEKEND

Japan Cultural Days at Detroit Institute of Arts, 10 a.m. Sat-Sun. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

SATURDAY

“Sabrina” at Redford Theatre, 2 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

“Posters on Politics” exhibition of local and international political posters at Baltimore Gallery, 6:30-9 p.m. Sat. 314 E. Baltimore, Detroit. dmjstudio.com.

“My Fair Lady” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

THIS WEEKEND

Youmacon 2017, a celebration of Japanese pop culture at Cobo Center and Renaissance Center, continuous programming Thurs.-Sun. $25 and up. 1 Washington, Detroit. youmacon.com.

World’s Largest O-Scale Model Railroad at West Oakland Railroad Museum, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. $5, $3 kids. 8275 Cooley, Commerce Township. (248) 613-9471 or chi-townunionstation.com.

SATURDAY

Run of the Dead 5K/10K Run-Walk through historic Southwest Detroit Cemeteries, 9 a.m. Sat. $35 and up. Patton Park, Southwest Detroit. southwestdetroit.com.

SUNDAY

Armed Services Salute Veterans Day Celebration at Hart Plaza, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Jefferson at Woodward, Detroit. armedservicessalute.com.

WEDNESDAY

“8 Mile” at Bel Air Luxury Cinema, 7 p.m. Wed. red carpet event. $8, proceeds benefit the Verses Project. 10100 E. Eight Mile, Detroit. belairluxurycinema.com.

