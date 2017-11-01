Buy Photo Prime and Proper could open as soon as this weekend in Detroit’s Capitol Park. (Photo: Sarah Rahal / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Long-awaited modern steakhouse Prime + Proper is readying to open soon in Detroit’s Capitol Park.

The debut could come as early as this weekend but is contingent on inspection, according to the restaurant officials.

Housed in the 105-year-old Capitol Park Loft building at 1145 Griswold, Prime + Proper is a 10,000-square-foot, two-story restaurant that aims to specialize in hospitality and top cuts of meat.

Prime + Proper is helmed by Jeremy Sasson’s Heirloom Hospitality, the same restaurant group behind Townhouse restaurants in Birmingham and Detroit.

Ryan Prentiss of Townhouse is the executive chef of the new spot, flanked by executive butcher Walter ApfelbaumCQ, executive pastry chef SharynCQ Harding (formerly of the Wynn Las Vegas), and wine director and sommelier Liz Martinez.

Naturally, any restaurant that employs an executive butcher will have a devoted meat selection. Cuts dry-aged, in-house include a porterhouse (24 or 42 ounce), tomahawk ribeye, Kansas City strip, New York strip and 14-day dry aged lamb chop. The menu will also have filet mignon, American Waygu filet mignon and a Japanese A-5 Waygu strip.

Raw seafood also will be a feature at Prime + Proper with oysters, shrimp cocktail, tuna poke and a selection of caviar.

Some of the raw bar items can be found on a gourmet bar menu, which also has a burger, french fries with bone marrow aioli, a meatball sub and duck wings.

Prime + Proper is at 1154 Griswold in Detroit. Call (313) 636-3100 or visit primeandproperdetroit.com.

