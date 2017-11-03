1. “Kinky Boots” at Fox Theatre

The award-winning hit musical was created by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein. The plot line goes from a men’s shoe factory in Northampton to the runways of Milan, and is based on a true story. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $30 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

2. Youmacon 2017 Cobo Center and Renaissance Center:

This celebration of Japanese pop culture has continuous programming and things to do through Sunday evening. $25 and up. 1 Washington, Detroit. youmacon.com.

3. Macklemore at Fillmore Detroit

Hip-hop artist Maclemore released his second studio solo album “Gemini” in September. Expect to hear songs from that release, plus other hit songs. 7 p.m. Sunday. $36 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hCq6IU