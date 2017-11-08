The rapper tweeted a picture of a photo that read, “‘Walk on Water. Take as needed,” on Wednesday

Eminem attends the Charlotte Hornets game against the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on October 18, 2017. (Photo: Brian Sevald / NBAE/Getty Images)

Eminem is finally, officially connecting the dots between himself and “Revival,” the phony pharmaceutical that is said to be connected to his upcoming new album.

On Wednesday the Detroit rapper tweeted out a picture of a note, made to look like a doctor’s prescription on Revival letterhead. It read, “‘Walk on Water,’ take as needed.”

The assumption is that “Walk on Water” is the first single from “Revival,” and is due to drop soon.

“Revival” is said to be the title of Eminem’s album. Last month, ads began popping up during “Saturday Night Live” promoting the drug, which isn’t a drug at all. It was accompanied by a website, askaboutrevial.com, which gave all sorts of clues tying it to a viral campaign for the new Eminem album, said to be due out Nov. 17.

Em himself has been quiet on the matter, until Wednesday’s tweet. It’s still not a confirmation of a release date, but it’s a start.

Eminem is due to appear on “Saturday Night Live” as musical guest on Nov. 18. Chance the Rapper will host.

Em is also rumored to appear on Sunday’s MTV European Music Awards. The network has not confirmed the appearance, but this week a source told the UK’s the Sun the album will be officially announced, and possibly released, during the event. “This is Eminem fully relaunching his career after a few years out and gathering his thoughts. It will be a massive performance,” the source said.

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jbKAfe