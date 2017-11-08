Buy Photo Skaters of all ages are welcome to enjoy the Campus Martius ice rink this weekend. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

RINK PREVIEW WEEKEND

at Campus Martius

Lace up those blades and enjoy the first skate of the winter season at Campus Martius’ ice rink. The ice makes its seasonal debut Friday 5 p.m.-midnight, plus 10 a.m.-midnight Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. $8, $7 seniors and children. $4 for skate rental. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 963-9393.

JERRY SEINFELD

at Fox Theatre

The king of dry, observational comedy comes to the Fox Theatre for two sets Saturday night. In September Netflix released his latest stand-up special, “Jerry Before Seinfield,” which examined his career as a comic before becoming a sitcom star. 7 and 10 p.m. Sat. $67.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

big shows

THURSDAY

Dream Theater at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $29.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Ibeyi with the Mind at Magic Stick, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $30. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Lucero with Two Cow Garage at Loving Touch, rock/Americana, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

The Garden Tour with Kari Jobe with Cody Carnes at Northridge Church, religious, 7 p.m. Thurs. $24.95 and up. 49555 N. Territorial, Plymouth. premierproductions.com.

Director John Carpenter will perform the music to his horror films live Friday. (Photo: Awakening / Getty Images)

FRIDAY

Teachers Only Comedy Show featuring Eddie B at Masonic Temple, comedy, 7 p.m. Fri. $30 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Action Bronson at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $35. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Kirk Franklin and Ledisi at Fox Theatre, gospel, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $37.25 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

John Carpenter Live at Majestic Theatre, horror films, 8 p.m. Fri. $55 in advance, $60 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Hot Dub Time Machine at Saint Andrew’s Hall, electronic, 9 p.m. Fri. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SATURDAY

HIM with CKY and 3Teeth at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $45 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5450.

Gabriel Iglesias at Masonic Temple, comedy, 7 p.m. Sat. $35-$80. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Queensryche at Emerald Theatre, metal, 7 p.m. Sat. $20. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. (586) 630-0120.

SUNDAY

Jack & Jack at Saint Andrew’s Hall, pop/rap, 7 p.m. Sun. $25. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

’90s Freestyle Concert with Lisa Lisa, Michel’le, Tone Loc, Coolio and Rob Base at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, pop/hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $35-$45. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

TUESDAY

Odesza at Masonic Temple, electronic, 7 p.m. Tues. $80 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

St. Vincent at Fillmore Detroit, pop, 7 p.m. Tues. $36 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Jhené Aiko with Willow Smith, St. Beauty and Kitty Cash at Majestic Theatre, R&B, 7 p.m. Tues. $30. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Joyce Manor and Wavves at Magic Stick, pop, 7 p.m. Tues. $22 in advance, $27 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

JD McPherson with Dylan Pratt at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

WEDNESDAY

The Brian Setzer Orchestra “Christmas Rocks! Tour” at Fox Theatre, rockabilly/holiday, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $30-$50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

The English Beat with J. Navarro & the Traitors at El Club, reggae/rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $30. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

live music

THIS WEEK

Detroit Jazz Festival All Star Generation Band at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $15, no cover Thursday. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo & Juliet” at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 10:45 a.m. Fri. and 8 p.m. Sat. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

THURSDAY

Ben Sharkey at Cliff Bell’s, jazz/pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

FRIDAY

Koo Koo Kanga Roo with MC Lars and Mister at Pike Room, dance/comedy, 5:30 p.m. Fri. $13 in advance, $15 at the door. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

JettBlast Fest with Troy Gregory, Rocket 455, All Seeing Eyes, the Brightmores and more at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10, $18 weekend, $44 VIP weekend pass. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-3668.

Friday Night Live series with Olivia Millerschin at Farmington Civic Center, folk/pop, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $12. 33332 Grand River, Farmington. thefct.com.

The Cybertronic Spree at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

The Blitzers, Almost Free and LVRS at Small’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Circuits Des Yeux, Ka Baird and Hydropark at Trinosophes, experimental/electronic, 9 p.m. Fri. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 1664 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

Mozzy at Crofoot, hip-hop, 9 p.m. Fri. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

SATURDAY

George Davidson fundraiser and jam at Zal Gaz Grotto Club, jazz, noon-4 p.m. Sat. $10 minimum donation. 2070 W. Stadium, Ann Arbor. (734) 663-1202.

Jonathan Motley at Bahama Breeze, reggae/jazz/R&B, 5-11 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 25. No cover. 19600 Haggerty, Livonia. (734) 542-0891.

JettBlast Fest with Trout, Tyson Meade, the Ill Itches, Black Merda, the Idiot Kids and more at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10, $18 weekend, $44 VIP weekend pass. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-3668.

Turnover with Elvis Depressedly and Emma Ruth Rundle at Magic Stick, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $17 in advance, $20 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Blitzen Trapper with Lilly Hiatt at El Club, country/rock/folk, 8 p.m. Sat. $17-$20. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Emily Blue with Eleanora and Bogart at Loving Touch, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Justin Townes Earle with Joshua Hedley at Otus Supply, folk/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $30-$35. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra performs “Overture to William Tell” with Jinjoo Cho at Michigan Theater, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $18-$70. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. a2so.org.

Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute, at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $12. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SUNDAY

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Civic Youth Ensembles at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 1 p.m. Sun. $15, $10 children. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Ellen Rowe, Paul Keller and Pete Siers at Kerrytown Concert House, jazz, 2 p.m. Sun. $15-$30, $5 students. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

“Leonard Bernstein in Song” Cantor Daniel Gross, Nicole Greenidge Joseph and Kevin Bylsma at Birmingham Temple, pop/classical, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $28, $25 seniors and students. 28611 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 788-9338.

MONDAY

Ghost Note at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Mon. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Craig Shoemaker at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $20-$25. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“The Color Purple” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “No Child” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun.-Wed. (through Nov. 19). $35, $30 seniors, $20 under 35. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Jimmy Pardo at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $16-$18. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Swimming Upstream” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 23). Black Tie Gala Nov. 18 ($75). 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

Still Got It Players perform “Men are Dogs” at Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (also Nov. 10-12). $15-$18. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. cantonvillagetheater.org.

“A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through) Dec. 24). $22 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

“The Marriage of Figaro” at Detroit Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Sat. and Wed. (also Nov. 18-19). $31 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

FRIDAY

“Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding” at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $63. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

Australia’s Thunder from Down Under at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 8 p.m. Fri. $23 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Marc Price, Skippy from “Family Ties,” with Ryan Listerman at O’Mara’s Irish Pub, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 2555 W. 12 Mile, Berkley. (248) 399-6750.

SATURDAY

“Risk!” live show and podcast with Kevin Allison, plus local storytellers Erica Shantel Carter, Patricia Wheeler, Satori Shakoor and Tommy Nugent at Magic Bag, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SUNDAY

“PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero” at Fox Theatre, 3 p.m. Sun. $29.50-$99.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

Holiday Showcase at Pewabic Pottery, 5-8 p.m. Thurs. opening reception; 1-4 p.m. Sat. staff and student sale; 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13 holiday shopping night. 10125 E. Jefferson, Detroit. pewabic.org.

SATURDAY

“Labyrinth” viewing plus performance by Shadow Casting theatre troupe at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Novi Pet Expo at Suburban Collection Showplace, 2-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $10, $5 ages 6-12, $5 for seniors Friday only. $2 off admission with pet food or supplies donation. 46100 Grand River, Novi. NoviPetExpo.com.

Lakeview High School Marching Band Craft Show at Lakeview High School, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. 21100 11 Mile, St. Clair Shores. facebook.com/lakeviewcraftshow.

FRIDAY

Stars and Stripes Forever Celebration at Costick Center, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fri. $8 in advance, $10 at the door. 28600 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 473-1830.

Central City Integrated Health hosts Detroit Veterans Gala at Detroit Golf Club, 6 p.m. Fri. $150. 17911 Hamilton, Detroit. (313) 400-0723.

SATURDAY

Power Play for Heroes Veterans Day open house at Stahl’s Automotive Collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Free, but $5 donations are encouraged. 56516 North Bay, Chesterfield. stahlsauto.com.

Autumn Gala, a fundraiser for Beaumont Farmington Hills at Grand Ballroom at MGM Grand Detroit, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. $300. 1777 Third, Detroit. beaumont.org/giving/foundation-events.

Annual Fundraising Gala at Detroit Institute of Arts, 7 p.m. Sat. $750. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7967.

Salute to Service Veterans Day celebration at Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 7 p.m. Sat. Free. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300 or cantonvillagetheater.org.

SUNDAY

Detroit Lions Family Friendly Tailgate Party with free coneys from American Coney Island at Beacon Park, 10 a.m. Sun. Free. 1903 Grand River, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

Power Play for Heroes Detroit Red Wings Alumni vs. Team Stahls at St. Clair Shores Civic Center, 12:30 p.m. Sun. $10 donation. 20000 Stephens, St. Clair Shores. stahlsauto.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

