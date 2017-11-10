Comedian Jerry Seinfeld (Photo: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images)

1. Jerry Seinfeld at Fox Theatre: The king of dry, observational comedy comes to the Fox Theatre for two sets Saturday night. In September, Netflix released his latest stand-up special, “Jerry Before Seinfield,” which examined his career as a comic before becoming a sitcom star. 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday. $67.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

2. “The Color Purple” at Fisher Theatre: John Doyle directs this stage adaptation of Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, with music written by Brenda Russell, Stephen Bray and Detroit's own Allee Willis. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. broadwayindetroit.com.

3. Rink Preview Weekend at Campus Martius: Lace up those blades and enjoy the first skate of the winter season at Campus Martius’ ice rink. The ice makes its seasonal debut this weekend, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. $8, $7 seniors and children. $4 for skate rental. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 963-9393.

Melody Baetens

