FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. Big Machine Records told The Associated Press on Friday that pre-orders for Taylor Swift’s “reputation,” to be released Nov. 10, 2017 has doubled the pre-orders for Swift’s “1989” album a week before its release in 2014. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) (Photo: John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Hot off her appearance as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” during the weekend, Taylor Swift on Monday announced the first round of dates for her “reputation” stadium tour. The tour includes a stop at Ford Field on Aug. 28.

The tour is in conjunction with the release of the 10-time Grammy Award-winner’s sixth studio album, “reputation,” which was released Friday.

This leg of Swift’s tour kicks off May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up Oct. 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to a release issued Monday, international dates are “to be announced.”

Tickets to the Ford Field show go on sale to the general public on Dec. 13. Ticket prices were not announced Monday. Fans will get a shot at a pre-sale opportunity via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Fans can register to be part of that until Nov. 28. For more information visit taylorswift.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jo5tEg