TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

at Campus Martius

Watch as more than 19,000 multi-colored lights illuminate a 60-foot Norwegian Spruce street in the center of Downtown Detroit. In addition to the tree-lighting there will be an ice show and performances by KEM, Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas and Thornetta Davis. 5 p.m. Fri. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. downtowndetroit.org.

JAY-Z

at Little Caesars Arena

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z brings his “4:44 Tour” to town with special guest Vic Mensa. 8 p.m. Sat. $52.24 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

big shows

THURSDAY

Lee Brice at Fillmore Detroit, country, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25-$33. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

The Mountain Goats at Majestic Theatre, indie folk, 7 p.m. Thurs. $29. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

FRIDAY

Dirty Heads at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Seduce with the Twistin’ Tarantulas and Dead in 5 at Token Lounge, metal/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Pere Ubu at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Sal “the Voice” Valentinetti at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, pop, 8 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Sterling Heights. (586) 268-3200.

SATURDAY

Knuckle Puck at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $17. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

She Wants Revenge with the Cosmonauts at Majestic Theatre, pop/dance, 7 p.m. Sat. $25 in advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Louis the Child at Masonic Temple, electronic, 8 p.m. Sat. $27. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

The Guess Who at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, classic rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $49-$69. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

SUNDAY

Children of Bodom at Majestic Theatre, metal, 6 p.m. Sun. $24 advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Hoodie Allen at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sun. $33-$48. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Gino Vannelli at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $75. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

Michigan Pops Orchestra at Michigan Theater, classical, 7 p.m. Sun. $8, $5 students. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

Dustin Lynch at Caesars Windsor, country, 8 p.m. Sun. $30 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

Pop star Halsey (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) headlines at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

TUESDAY

Whitechapel and more at Crofoot Ballroom, metal, 6 p.m. Tues. $22. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Halsey with Partynextdoor and Charli XCX at Little Caesars Arena, pop, 7 p.m. Tues. $29.50-$69.50. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

A Perfect Circle at Fox Theatre, rock, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $75 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

live music

THIS WEEKEND

New York Philharmonic “Bernstein’s Philharmonic: A Centennial Festival” at Hill Auditorium, classical, 8 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $18 and up. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

Don Juan at Orchestra Hall, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

THURSDAY

Emma Lee Aboukasm at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

Ghostemane at Shelter, hip-hop, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Swingin’ Utters at Small’s Bar, punk/rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

“An Evening with Friends of Jewish Senior Life” in memory of Jeffrey Zaslow with David Syme and Temple Israel’s Cantor Michael Smolash and the Hillel Day School Choir at Berman Center for the Performing Arts, classical, 7 p.m. Thurs. $36-$54. 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. (248) 592-5026.

FRIDAY

Civic Jazz Live at the Cube at the Max, jazz, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $15. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Mooses, Saajtak, Those Hounds and Naysain at Pike Room at the Crofoot, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Robert Bradley album release party with Kenny Brown at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $20. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

Count Basie Orchestra at Orchestra Hall, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $19-$99. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Kommander, Demon Eye and High Totals with Heavy & Beyond DJs at Small’s Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Fri. $7. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Blockhead with Eliot Lipp, Mux Mool, Mega Powers and Nuntheless at Loving Touch, hip-hop/electronic, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Emo Night Brooklyn: Detroit at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 8:30 p.m. Fri. $10. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Ryan Dillaha and the Miracle Men, the Codgers and Ben Stalets Band at New Way Bar, Americana/rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $5. 23130 Woodward, Detroit. (248) 541-9870.

Kris Johnson Group at the Cube at the Max, jazz/classical/hip-hop, 10 p.m. Fri. $15, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

SATURDAY

Jazz, Wiggle and Giggle with Sean Dobbins and Friends at the Cube at the Max, jazz, 10 a.m. Sat. $12. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Joywave with the Aces and Maybird at Magic Stick, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $15 in advance, $18 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Better Thoughts and more at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Tommy Marz Band, Core Effect, Blind Season, Blaine Fowler Experience at Pike Room at Crofoot, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Swing Dance Party with the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra at the Cube at the Max, swing/jazz, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $15-$49. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

The Flipsters, the Scrapers and Rabbit Ears at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $7. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Ritual Howls, Odonis Odonis and Circument at Trixie’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 2656 Carpenter, Hamtramck. (313) 316-5376.

Lez Zeppelin at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Juilliard String Quartet at Seligman Performing Arts Center, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $25-$65, $12.50-$32.50 for students. 22305 W. 13 Mile, Beverly Hills. (313) 335-3300 or CMSDetroit.org.

Gerardo Ortiz at Club Fantasy Detroit, Latin, 9 p.m. Sat. $45-$200. 6060 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 291-6112.

SUNDAY

Empty Houses Ladysse and Mover Shaker at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

MONDAY

Within the Ruins at Shelter, metal, 6:30 p.m. Mon. $10-$15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

TUESDAY

Sonreal at Shelter, hip-hop, 6 p.m. Tues. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

WEDNESDAY

The Frights at Shelter, surf/punk, 5:30 p.m. Wed. $13. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Live Bullet, a Bob Seger tribute at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $10-$15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Thirst Wave and Industrial is Not Dead at Small’s Bar, 8 p.m. Wed. No cover before 9 p.m. $3-5 after. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Mammoth Water with Jose Mangos, Young Punk and Pluto Monday at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

The Smiths United with Blond-E and Music for the Masses at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

clubs/djs

THURSDAY

Walker & Royce at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Thurs. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Party Favor at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Thurs. $15-$25. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

FRIDAY

Mura Masa with Lunice at Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. $22 in advance, $28 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Josh Butler at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

SATURDAY

Buku at Shelter, 10 p.m. Sat. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

WEDNESDAY

Nghtmre with Valentino Khan at Royal Oak Music Theatre, 8 p.m. Wed. $25 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal, Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Paxahau presents Jackmaster’s Mastermix Tour at TV Lounge, 9 p.m. Wed. $10. 2548 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 965-4789.

Kill Frenzy with DJ Deeon at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Wed. $15. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Kathleen Madigan at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $30-$35. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “No Child” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $35, $30 seniors, $20 under 35. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Andy Kendrickson at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$12 in advance, $11-$14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Swimming Upstream” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 23). Black Tie Gala Nov. 18 ($75). 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 5 p.m. Sun. $35-$75. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

“A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 24). $22 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

“Magic Men Live!” at Royal Oak Music Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $27 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

“The Marriage of Figaro” at Detroit Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 2:30 p.m. Sun. $31 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition at Royal Oak Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. royaloakartfair.com.

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $5. (Also “Uncle Buck” shows at 2 p.m. Sat.). 17260 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

OPENING FRIDAY

Lucien Shapiro, Judith Supine and Julie Schenkelberg at Red Bull House of Art, 7-10 p.m. Fri. 1551 Winder, Detroit. redbullhouseofart.com.

“American Landscape: An Exploration of Art & Humanity” by Nabil Mousa at Arab American National Museum, opens Friday, runs through April 8. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

OPENING SATURDAY

Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit at Ford Education Center at Detroit Zoo, opens Saturday, runs through May 13. Free with zoo admission. Woodward at I-696, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717.

ONGOING

“Exhibition: The Detroit Diaspora” at Carr Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (runs through Dec. 29). 4750 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 965-8430.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Wild Lights display at Detroit Zoo, 5:30-10 p.m. Sat. and 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 31). $9-$16, $7 parking. Woodward at I-696, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

International Festival at Southfield Pavilion, noon-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $3-$5. 2600 Evergreen, Southfield. (248) 769-5130.

FRIDAY

Light Up Beacon Park with interactive light exhibits at Beacon Park, 5 p.m. midnight Fri. Free. 1903 Grand River, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

Hob Nobble Gobble Parade Company Fundraiser at Ford Field, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fri. $350 and up. 2000 Brush, Detroit. theparade.org.

Detroit artists, retailers, crafters and food and drink at the Sweat Shop, 7 p.m.-midnight Fri. $10. 1406 Service, Detroit. the-sweat-shop.eventbrite.com.

SATURDAY

“Game Over!” an interactive game show at Tangent Gallery, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 715 E. Milwaukee, Detroit. (313) 873-2955.

SUNDAY

Detroit Roller Derby matinee double header at Masonic Temple, noon Sun. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. 500 Temple, Detroit. detroitrollerderby.com.

