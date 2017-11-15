Prism at Greektown Casino will serve a three-course, fixed-price menu for $49 on Thanksgiving. (Photo: Greektown Casino)

Hosting or attending a big holiday dinner at home isn’t for everyone.

Here are some suggestions for dining options downtown for next Thursday’s meal, as well as some ideas for carryout meals and desserts:

Casual dining

All American Buffet: All-you-can-eat dinner with turkey, ham, roast beef, mashed potatoes, candied yams, stuffing, fish, pasta, green bean casserole and more, plus salad bar and dessert bar. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $16 and $7-$8 ages 4-12. 13753 Eureka, Southgate. (734) 720-7184.

Bistro 555: The buffet at Greektown Casino-Hotel will offer a Thanksgiving meal. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $32. 555 E. Lafayette, Detroit. greektowncasino.com

Giulio & Sons: Buffet lunch with all the holiday favorites. Full bar available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $39.95. 600 Town Center, Dearborn. (313) 592-6830.

Magdaleno Ristorante: A turkey dinner with all the traditional sides served family style at the table. Reservations required. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $25, $11 ages 4-11. 152 Elm, Wyandotte. (734) 283-8200.

Majestic Cafe: Watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade march down Woodward while brunching at this annual family-friendly buffet. Partial proceeds benefit the Children’s Center of Detroit. 7 p.m. $30, $15 for 12 and younger, $10 parking. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or goo.gl/QcoJNw.

Palatte: The buffet at MGM Grand Detroit will have turkey breast and hickory-smoked ham with pineapple glaze at the carving station, plus soups, salads, Asian dishes, traditional sides, desserts and more. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $32. 1777 Third, Detroit. mgmgranddetroit.com.

Punch Bowl Social: Between the parade and the Lions game, Punch Bowl will be in the thick of the buzz downtown. They’ll open at 8 a.m. with a brunch menu running until 3 p.m. 1331 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 749-9738.

Sneaker’s Pub: This popular Ferndale hangout has pub grub and a full bar. 11 a.m. 22628 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-8243.

TAP at MGM Grand Detroit: This sports bar will have a special Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings for $18. Add pumpkin cheesecake for $7. 7 a.m.-midnight (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.). 1777 Third, Detroit. mgmgranddetroit.com

Wyndham Garden-Sterling Heights: Turkey dinner with all the trimmings plus a large dessert display. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $28.99, $13.99 ages 4-10. 34911 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights. (586) 979-1400.

Finer dining

The Apparatus Room at the Detroit Foundation Hotel: Chef Thomas Lents offers his take on Thanksgiving dinner with turkey breast with pomme puree, roasted chestnuts and giblet gravy and confit turkey leg with fried kale and cranberry gremolata. Reservations required. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 915-4422.

Caucus Club: Select dishes from the daily menu will be available, as well as turkey. Noon-6 p.m. 150 W. Congress, Detroit. (313) 965-4970.

Chapman House: Choose from holiday brunch or a traditional Thanksgiving-themed fixed-price menu. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 311 Walnut, Rochester. (248) 759-4406 chapmanhouse.tocktix.com.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: The first Michigan location of this upscale chain opened in June. The upscale restaurant specializes in fresh seafood, steaks and wine. 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 2100 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 649-7319 or eddiev.com.

Fleming’s Steakhouse Birmingham: Specializing in steaks and wines, Fleming’s has extended hours for Thanksgiving this year. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 323 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 723-0134.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse: Opened earlier this month, this steakhouse offers continuous service of fire-roasted meats, plus a huge salad and sides bar. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 301 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 817-1800 or fogodechao.com.

Morton’s the Steakhouse: Another steakhouse chain open on turkey day, Morton’s offers USDA prime-aged steaks, seafood and more. 1 p.m. 888 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 404-9845.

Prism at Greektown Casino: A three-course, fixed-price menu. Acoustic musician Matt Kysia performs. Starting at 3 p.m. $49. 555 E. Larned, Detroit. (313) 309-2499.

Wolfgang Puck Steak: This fine dining steakhouse at MGM Grand is serving guests on Thanksgiving 5-10 p.m. 1777 Third, Detroit. mgmgranddetroit.com

Also: It’s not Thanksgiving in Windsor, so it’s largely business-as-usual for the restaurants there.

Carry out

Big Rock Chophouse: Locally sourced Amish turkey, plus loads of sides including sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry relish, gravy, focaccia and pumpkin pie. Meals feed 8-10 people and should be ordered by Friday. $275 for unbaked turkey, $300 for cooked and carved. 245 S. Eton, Birmingham. (248) 647-7774 or bigrockchophouse.com/thanksgiving.

Community House: Whole roasted turkey with mixed greens salad, baked bread, vegetables, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes and more. $125, $240 and $360 for packages that feed 4, 8 or 12, respectively. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Friday. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. (248) 594-6402 or communityhouse.com.

Farm Field Table: This new butchery is offering grain-finished white domestic turkey from Falker Family Farms in Romeo. $5.49 per pound. 1030 Woodward Heights Suite B, Ferndale. (248) 509-8556.

Good Cakes & Bakes: This Detroit bakery is offering cheesecakes, apple pie, sweet potato pie, rum cake and more, plus vegan pies and cakes ($15-$55). Order by Saturday in person or online. 19363 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 468-9915 or bit.ly/GCBthanks.

Grey Ghost Detroit: Finish Thanksgiving dinner with a pie from one of Detroit’s most buzzed-about new restaurants. Pastry chef Jessica Chaney is making pecan sweet potato and caramel apple pies, $35 each. 47 Watson, Detroit. Order by Friday by emailing events@greyghostdetroit.com.

Louisiana Creole Gumbo: Have a Creole-style Thanksgiving with carryout sides from this Detroit restaurant. Order giblet gravy, green beans, candied yams, rice pilaf, dirty rice, macaroni and cheese, collard greens and cornbread dressing, plus dessert options including 7-Up pound cake and peach cobbler. 2051 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 567-1200. 13505 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. (313) 397-4052.

Mario’s Restaurant: A 10-14-pound turkey with traditional sides including a whole pumpkin or pecan pie. Feeds 6-8 people for $135. Dine in or carry out. Turducken meal also available ($170) which feeds 12-14 people. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616.

Morning Glory Coffee & Pastries: Pies available for advanced ordering; must give three days notice. Apple, pecan, coconut cream, banana cream, lemon meringue, chocolate silk and Boston cream available. $20 each, $5-$10 extra for whipped topping. 85 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 647-0298.

Pink Flamingo: This food truck chef will take orders until 5 p.m. Friday for pasture-raised turkey, brined and oven-roasted with herbs and butter, plus a variety of sides and desserts. $35 per person or order a la carte. Email detroitguerrillafood@gmail.com or visit guerrillafooddetroit.com.

