Barenaked Ladies, which includes lead singer Ed Robertson, will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 14. (Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Detroit’s Motor City Blues Festival with Willie Clayton, Sir Charles Jones, Calvin Richardson and more, Fox Theatre, March 9, $56.50-103.50

Pop Evil, Fillmore Detroit, April 6, $25-$45

Chris Tomlin’s “Worship Night in American Tour,” DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 10, $15 lawn, $15-$129.75 pavilion

Ian Anderson presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 1, $30 lawn, $49.50-$99.50 pavilion

Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 14, $25 lawn, $68.50-$28.50 pavilion

Jeff Lynee’s ELO, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 16, $49.50 and up

Dorothy, Shelter, Jan. 7, $15

“Finding Neverland,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 6-18, $39 and up

“Les Miserables,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 27-March 11, $45 and up

“Cinderella,” Fisher Theatre, March 14-18, $35 and up

“On Your Feet,” Fisher Theatre, May 1-13, $39 and up

Taylor Swift, Ford Field, Aug. 28, ticket prices TBA

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 24

Yelawolf, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 24

Waterparks, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 24

Saved by the ’90s, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 25

Cannibal Corpse, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 25

Morrissey, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 28

“An American in Paris,” Detroit Opera House, Nov. 28-Dec. 10

Musiq Soulchild, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 30

Joe Rogan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 1

UFC 218: Holloway vs. Edgar, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 2

Mike Birbiglia, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 2

Rittz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 2

Circa Survive and Thrice, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 3

Lecrae, St. Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 5

Katy Perry, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 6

Celtic Thunder, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 6

The White Buffalo, Shelter, Dec. 6

Jon Pardi, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 7

The Minimalists Live, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Dec. 8

$uicideboy$, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 8

Brian Regan, Fox Theatre, Dec. 9

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 9

Will Downing’s Soulful Sounds of Christmas featuring Avery Sunshine, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 10

GWAR, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 10

“Christmas Wonderland,” Fisher Theatre, Dec. 12-17

Todd Rundgren, Michigan Theater, Dec. 12

Matisyahu with Common Kings, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 12

Joe Biden, Michigan Theater, Dec. 13

Say Anything, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 13

Home Free, Michigan Theater, Dec. 14

GRiZmas, Masonic Temple, Dec. 15-16

A Very Country Christmas with Parmalee, LANCO, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson, Olivia Lane and more, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 15

George Winston, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Dec. 16

The Polish Muslims, Otus Supply, Dec. 16

Xscape with Monica and Tamar Braxton, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 21

Drew Baldridge, Shelter, Dec. 22

Big Show 2017 with Chris Brown, Tee Grizzley, NF, Trick Trick and more, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 28

Pretty Lights, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 28-29

D.L. Hughley, Detroit Opear House, Dec. 30

Doctor P and Cookie Monsta, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 30

Black Label Society with Corrosion of Conformity and EyeHateGod, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 5

Cirque du Soleil Crystal, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 10-14

Rebirth Brass Band, Otus Supply, Jan. 11

The Devil Makes Three, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 13

Andrea Gibson, Shelter, Jan. 14

“The Bodyguard the Musical,” Fisher Theatre, Jan. 16-28

The Dan Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 20

The Isley Brothers, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 21

Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 22

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)

Walk the Moon, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 24

Jacob Sartorius, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 26

Jim Norton, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Jan. 26

Chase Rice, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 27

REO Speedwagon, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 28

Blues Traveler, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 31

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 2

NF, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 3

First Aid Kit, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 3

Avatar, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 7

Katt Williams, Fox Theatre, Feb. 9-10

MJ Live, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Feb. 9

Greensky Bluegrass, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 9-10

They Might Be Giants, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 10

3 Doors Down (acoustic show), Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Feb. 11

G3, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 12

Chippendales 2018: About Last Night, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 15

Here Come the Mummies, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 15

Excision, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 16-17

Coin, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 17

Gin Blossoms, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 18

Charlie Wilson and R. Kelly, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 21

Architects with Stick to Your Guns and Counterparts, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 21

Trevor Noah, Fox Theatre, Feb. 23

“Junie B. Jones,” City Theatre, March 2-4

Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 9

Blackberry Smoke with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, Fillmore Detroit, March 10

Soja, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 10

Weird Al Yankovic, Michigan Theater, March 11

Howard Jones, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 11

Demi Lovato with DJ Khaled, Little Caesars Arena, March 13

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 20

Tracy Morgan, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, March 24

Pink with Bleachers, Little Caesars Arena, March 25

Lorde, Little Caesars Arena, March 28

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit, March 30

Judas Priest, Masonic Temple, March 31

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, MGM Grand Detroit, March 31

Andy Grammer, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 3

Lewis Black, Fillmore Detroit, April 7

A Jazzy Night Like This with Euge Groove, Peter White and Keiko Matsui, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 13,

Lisa Lampanelli, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 19

Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21

Indigo Girls, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 22

Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 22

Tom Jones, Detroit Opera House, May 11

Shania Twain, Little Caesars Arena, June 15

Sam Smith, Little Caesars Arena, June 22

Weezer and Pixies, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 13

Dan and Phil “Interactive Introverts,” Fox Theatre, July 24

The Mariah Carey “All I Want for Christmas Is You” concert scheduled for Friday at Caesars Windsor has been canceled due to illness. According to the venue, the show will not be rescheduled at this time. Refunds are available at the point of purchase, and tickets purchased by phone or online through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. For help, call (855) 985-4357.

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or aeglive.com.

Complied by Melody Baetens

