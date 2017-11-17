Jay-Z will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday evening. (Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images)

1. ​Jay-Z at Little Caesars Arena

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z brings his “4:44 Tour” to town with special guest Vic Mensa. 8 p.m. Sat. $52.24 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

See the holiday favorite musical this weekend. (Photo: Fox Theatre)

2. ‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’ at Fox Theatre

This annual favorite comes through town for one weekend only with the tunes “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.” 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 5 p.m. Sun. $35-$75. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

3. Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo

This holiday light display kicks off Saturday and runs for 24 nights between now and Dec. 31. The family-friendly event features more than 230 animal sculptures and more than 5 million LED lights. 5:30-10 p.m. Sat. and 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. $9-$16, $7 parking. Woodward at I-696, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

