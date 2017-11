Actress Paz de la Huerta, left, is among the dozens of women who accuse film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse. De la Huerta told police on Oct. 25 that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010. (Photo: Omar Vega and Jordan Strauss / AP)

Since The New York Times published allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in October, multiple men in entertainment, media and politics in the U.S. and beyond have faced allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to rape. A look at some of the men accused:

Entertainment

■Producer Harvey Weinstein: Accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or assault. Fired by The Weinstein Co. and expelled from various professional guilds. Under investigation by police departments in New York, London, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, but he has apologized for causing “a lot of pain” with “the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past.”

■Actor Kevin Spacey: Accused by at least 24 men of sexual misconduct or assault. London police reportedly investigating a sexual assault. Fired from “House of Cards” and replaced in Ridley Scott’s completed film “All the Money in the World.” Massachusetts prosecutors are investigating one allegation. His former publicist has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

■Celebrity chef John Besh: Accused by 25 women of sexual harassment. He has stepped down from the company he founded.

■Comedian Louis C.K.: Accused by five women of sexual misconduct. Planned release of film “I Love You, Daddy” halted. Netflix special canceled. He says the allegations are true and has apologized.

■Cinefamily executives Hadrian Belove and Shadie Elnashai: Accused of sexual misconduct. Movie theater shut down in the wake of allegations due to crippling debt.

■Actor Richard Dreyfuss: One woman alleges sexual harassment. He denies the allegation.

■Director-producer Gary Goddard: Accused by one man of sexually molesting him when the man was 12. He denies the allegation.

■Casting employee Andy Henry: Admitted to urging women to take off their clothes during coaching sessions in 2008 while working on the “CSI” series. He was fired by his current employer.

■Actor Dustin Hoffman: Accused by woman of sexual harassing when she was 17. He has apologized for his behavior.

■Actor Robert Knepper: Accused by one woman of sexual assault. He denies the allegations.

■Showrunner Andrew Kreisberg: Accused by 19 women of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching. The “Supergirl” and “Arrow” showrunner has been suspended by Warner Bros. Television Group. He told Variety he has made comments on women’s appearances and clothes “but they were not sexualized.”

■Actor Jeremy Piven: Accused by three women of sexual misconduct. He denies all allegations.

■Filmmaker Brett Ratner: Accused by at least six women of sexual harassment. Playboy shelved projects with Ratner and Ratner stepped away from Warner Bros. related activities. He denies the allegations.

■Comedy festival organizer Gilbert Rozon: Accused by at least nine women of sexually harassing or sexually assaulting them. Rozon stepped down as president of Montreal’s renowned “Just for Laughs” festival and apologized “to all those I have offended during my life.”

■Producer Chris Savino: Accused of harassing up to 12 women. Fired from Nickelodeon. He has apologized for his behavior.

■Actor Steven Seagal: Accused by two women of rape. He denies the allegations.

■ Actor Tom Sizemore: Accused of groping an 11-year-old actress in 2003. Utah prosecutors declined to file charges, citing witness and evidence problems. He denies the allegation.

■Actor Jeffrey Tambor: One woman alleges sexual misconduct. He denies the allegation.

■Actor George Takei: One man alleges sexual assault. He denies the allegation.

■Writer-director James Toback: Accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment. Beverly Hills police investigating complaints. He has denied the allegations to the Los Angeles Times.

■Hollywood executive Adam Venit: Accused by actor Terry Crews of allegedly groping him at an industry party in February 2016. Crews has filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, and Venit has been suspended from William Morris Endeavor and has not commented.

■ “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner: Accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He denies the allegation.

■Actor Ed Westwick: Accused by two women of sexual assault. The BBC pulled an Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule and halted production on a second sitcom starring the former “Gossip Girl’ actor. Los Angeles police are investigating. He denies the allegations.

Media, publishing and business

■Billboard magazine executive Stephen Blackwell: Accused of sexual harassment by one woman. He has resigned from the magazine.

■Penguin Random House art director Giuseppe Castellano: Accused by one woman of sexual harassment. Penguin Random House is investigating. Castellano has not commented.

■New Republic publisher Hamilton Fish: Multiple sexual harassment allegations. He has resigned from the magazine.

■Journalist Mark Halperin: Accused of harassing about 12 women while at ABC News. Book contract terminated. Fired from job at NBC News. He has denied some of the allegations.

■Artforum publisher Knight Landesman: Accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and sued by one woman. He has resigned from the magazine.

■NPR news chief Michael Oreskes: Accused of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment by at least four women while at the New York Times, NPR and the Associated Press. He has been fired from NPR.

■Amazon executive Roy Price: Accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He resigned from Amazon.

■Webster Public Relations CEO Kirt Webster: Accused of sexual assault by one woman. Firm renamed and Webster is “taking time away.”

■Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner: Accused by one man of sexual harassment. He says he did not intend to make the accuser uncomfortable.

■New Republic editor Leon Wieseltier: Accused of sexually harassing numerous women. Removed from the masthead of The Atlantic magazine. He has apologized for his behavior.

■NBC News booker Matt Zimmerman: Accused of inappropriate conduct by multiple women at the network. He was fired from NBC.

Politics

■U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.): Accused of forcibly kissing a woman while rehearsing for a 2006 USO tour; Franken also was photographed with his hands over her breasts as she slept. Franken has apologized, while maintaining that he remembered the rehearsal differently. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for an ethics investigation of Franken.

■Dwayne Duron Marshall: Accused of sexually harassing multiple former members of U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence’s (D-Southfield) staff in his role as chief of staff. He was placed on administrative leave Nov. 7 and resigned from his position Thursday.

■U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore (R.-Ala.): Accused of sexually assaulting two women decades ago when they were teenagers; about a half-dozen other women have accused Moore of inappropriate conduct. The former state Supreme Court chief justice denies the allegations. He has rebuffed pressure from national Republican leaders to step aside; the state GOP is standing by him.

■Former President George H.W. Bush: Accused of patting seven women below the waist while posing for photos with them in recent years, well after he left office. The 93-year-old Republican has issued repeated apologies through a spokesman “to anyone he has offended,” with the spokesman noting that the former president uses a wheelchair and that his arm sinks below people’s waists when they take photos with him.

■Florida Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Bittel: Accused of sexually inappropriate comments and behavior toward a number of women, Bittel resigned. Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Clemens resigned after a report that he had an extramarital affair with a lobbyist, and Republican state Sen. Jack Latvala is being investigated by the Senate over allegations of harassment and groping. Latvala has denied the allegations.

■Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover: Stepped down as speaker this month after news surfaced that the Republican had settled a sexual harassment claim from a GOP caucus staffer. Hoover denied the harassment allegation but said he sent consensual yet inappropriate text messages. He remains in the Legislature.

■British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon: Accused of inappropriate advances on two women, the Conservative resigned. Sexual harassment and assault allegations have also emerged against a number of other U.K. political figures. Labour Party legislator Carl Sargeant is believed to have taken his own life after harassment allegations cost him his post as the Welsh government’s Cabinet secretary for communities and children. He had asked for an independent inquiry to clear his name.

Sports

■Michigan State University and USA Olympics doctor Larry Nassar: Accused by scores of athletes of sexual abuse. He has been charged with more than 20 criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly assaulting girls, mostly gymnasts. He has pleaded not guilty but is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing Wednesday.

■International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady: Accused by two women of rape and by two others of inappropriate conduct. Gilady denied the rape accusations, said he didn’t recall one of the other allegations, but acknowledged a claim he’d propositioned a woman during a job interview 25 years ago was “mainly correct.” He stepped down as president of an Israeli broadcasting company he founded. The IOC has said it is looking into the allegations.

■Former South African soccer association president Danny Jordaan: Accused by former member of parliament Jennifer Ferguson of raping her in 1993. Jordaan denies the accusation.

