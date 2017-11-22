America’s Thanksgiving Parade will kick off at Kirby and Woodward at 8:50 a.m. Thursday and will travels south on Woodward to Congress. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to The Detroit News)

our picks

AMERICA’S THANKSGIVING PARADE

in Downtown Detroit

A tradition dating back to 1924, this annual parade is viewed in person by thousands or via television by more than 65 million. This year’s Grand Marshals are Detroit television icon Carmen Harlan and hip-hop star Big Sean. Parade kicks off at Kirby and Woodward at 8:50 a.m. Thursday and travels south on Woodward to Congress. Grandstand seating opens at 8 a.m. and tickets are sold out. The parade will air on television on WDIV and on the radio on 104.3-FM WOMC 10 a.m.-noon. Visit theparade.org.

JEFF DANIELS

at Michigan Theater

Michigan’s own Jeff Daniels, known in film and television for his acting chops, shows his musical side on stage at Michigan Theater. His son’s group, the Ben Daniels Band, opens the show. 8 p.m. Sat. $35-$75. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

big shows

FRIDAY

Waterparks at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 5:30 p.m. Fri. $18. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

I Prevail at Cathedral Theatre at Masonic Temple Detroit, rock, 6 p.m. Fri. $25. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Dead & Company at Little Caesars Arena, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $66.95 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Yelawolf at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $8.90 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Uncle Kracker with Brent James and Audrey Ray at Royal Oak Music Theatre, country/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $9.95-$55. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Joe Bonamassa at Fox Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $79 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Los Acosta at Club Fantasy, Latin, 9 p.m. Fri. $25-$80. 6060 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 291-6112.

SATURDAY

Cannibal Corpse at Saint Andrew’s Hall, metal, 7 p.m. Sat. $25-$50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

WAR at Masonic Temple, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $35 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Saved by the ’90s at Fillmore Detroit, pop/rock/comedy, 9 p.m. Sat. $12 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Lotus at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock/electronic, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

SUNDAY

Squeeze with John Wesley Harding at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $39.50-$75. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

TUESDAY

Morrissey at Fillmore Detroit, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $45 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Grizzly Bear at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $35-$56. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

live music

THIS WEEK

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Queen at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $48-$125. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 873-1117.

FRIDAY

Friday Night Live with the Lincoln Trio at Detroit Institute of Arts, classical, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Fri. Free admission for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

The Planet D Nonet with Camille Price at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SATURDAY

Muruga Booker and more perform the music of John Lee Hooker at Scarab Club, blues, 2-4 p.m. Sat. $5 donation. 217 Farnsworth, Detroit. (313) 831-1250.

Jonathan Motley at Bahama Breeze, reggae, 5-11 p.m. Sat. No cover. 19600 Haggerty, Livonia. (734)

Michigander with Signature Mistakes, Noah DeLeon and Jake LeMond at Pike Room, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10 in advance, $12 day of. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

PhoenixPhest Gala Concert and Champagne Reception with the Lincoln Trio at Kerrytown Concert House, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $25-$50. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

Joe Policastro Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Billy Davis Duo and Billy Davis Rhythm Machine with Muruga Booker and John Sauther, Brenda Wilson, Tosha Owens and more at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 2 p.m. Sun. $20. Show is a fundraiser to send Davis to International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. detroitbluessociety.org.

Narcotic Wasteland at Token Lounge, metal, 5 p.m. Sun. $10. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Billy Strings at the Ark, bluegrass, 7 p.m. Sun. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Maximo Park at Majestic Cafe, rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $15 in advance, $18 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Radian at Trinosphones, electronic, 8 p.m. Sun. $10. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

WEDNESDAY

The Detroit Show at Garden Theater, variety, 7 p.m. Wed. $20-$35. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-0888.

clubs/djs

SATURDAY

Ekali with josh Pan and Y2K at Magic Stick, 8 p.m. Sat. $17 in advance, $20 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Technasia at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Billy Ray Bauer at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Heywood Banks at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $22. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Swimming Upstream” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 23). 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Pike Street” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. and Dec. 1-3. $35, $30 seniors, $20 under 35. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

“A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 24). $22 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

“The Wizard of Oz” at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. $30-$70. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

FRIDAY

Mike Bonner’s Uptown Friday Nights with CoCo and Darryl Earl at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 9:45 p.m. Fri. $20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

SATURDAY

“B — The Underwater Bubble Show” at Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 2 and 6 p.m. Sat. $25. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300 ext. 3 or cantonvillagetheater.org.

WEDNESDAY

The Moth GrandSLAM VII: Fuel to the Fire at the Ark, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

visual arts/film

SATURDAY

Art at the Max II with exhibit featuring works by Matt Corbin, Scott Hocking, Sydney G. James, Nicole Macdonald, Jo Powers, Maya Stovall and Andrew Thompson at Orchestra Hall at the Max, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Classic Cartoon Festival at Redford Theatre, 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

etc.

THIS WEEK

Wayne County Lightfest at Hines Park, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 31. Closed Dec. 25. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.

Wild Lights holiday light display at Detroit Zoo, 5:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 31). $9-$16, $7 parking. Woodward at I-696, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

FRIDAY

Tux and Chucks Fundraising Charity Event at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 8 p.m. Fri. $75-$120. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

WEDNESDAY

Shop and Champagne Preview Party at Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, 6:30-9 p.m. Wed. $85 in advance, $100 at the door. Holiday shop is open Nov. 30-Dec. 21. 1516 S. Cranbrook, Birmingham. bbartcenter.org.

Girls’ Night Out Book Signing with local authors and vendors at No. VI Coffee & Tea, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wed. Free. 47490 Grand River, Novi. (248) 308-2879.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jQcq19