Emily Perzan stars as Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz.” (Photo: Wizard of Oz National Tour)

1. “The Wizard of Oz” at Fox Theatre

A stage adaptation of the 1939 MGM film, this show features the classic songs like “Over the Rainbow” and “If I Only Had A Brain.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $30-$70. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

2. Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Queen at Orchestra Hall at the Max

Vocalist Brody Dolyniuk and a full rock band will join the DSO in performing classic rock anthems like “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust.” and more. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $48-$125. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 873-1117.

3. Jeff Daniels at Michigan Theater

Michigan’s own Jeff Daniels, known in film and television for his acting chops, shows his musical side on stage at Michigan Theater. His son’s group, the Ben Daniels Band, opens the show. 8 p.m. Saturday. $35-$75. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

Melody Baetens

