SATURDAY

p.m. Michigan Artisan Market Made in the Mitten will be among participating vendors at Small Business Saturday at the Royal Oak Farmers Market, along with crafters, vendors, Michigan businesses and food trucks. Highlights include live holiday music and a bounce house. 5-11 p.m. Sat. $2, free for those 10 and younger. 316 E. Eleven Mile, Royal Oak. Call (248) 246-3276.

p.m. Richmond Community Theatre and Maniaci’s Banquet Center present “A Christmas Story,” written by Jean Sheppard, as part of the Richmond holiday tradition. The theater is in its 52nd season. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m., followed by the show at 8 p.m. $35 adults, $15 children 12 and younger. 69619 Parker, Richmond. Call (586) 727-9727 or (586) 727-9518.

p.m. The Joe Policastro Trio, a Chicago-based jazz trio led by bassist Joe Policastro and featuring guitarist Dave Miller and drummer Mikel Avery, will perform at Cliff Bell’s. 9:30 p.m. Sat., $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. Call (313) 961-2543.

p.m. Stand-up comedian Billy Ray Bauer will take the stage at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. Listen as he jokes about his life experiences. Heather Kozlakowski will be the emcee. $18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. You must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 South Troy, Royal Oak. Call (248) 542-9900 or visit comedycastle.com.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

p.m. Get into the holiday spirit with the Big, Bright Light Show in downtown Rochester where buildings will be covered with more than one million points of glimmering holiday lights. The show is presented by Fox Automotive, along with the Rochester DDA, Rochester PSD and WXYZ Detroit-Channel 7. 5-midnight every night through Jan. 8, and every Fri.-Sun. in January. Call (248) 656-0060 or visit DowntownRochesterMI.com.

SUNDAY

p.m. See a presentation of “The Square,” a satire directed by Ruben Ostlund, at the Detroit Film Theater about the director of a renowned contemporary art museum, who is persuaded by his marketing staff that a bold performance art might benefit the institution. 3:30, 7 and 9 p.m. Sat., and 2 p.m. Sun. $9.50, $7.50 DIA members, seniors, and students with I.D. Inside the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. Call (313) 833-4005.

p.m. The work of well-known Michigan artists will be featured in the contemporary realism show called “Doors of Perception” at the Janice Charach Gallery. Noon-4 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 7). 6600 W. Maple, Bloomfield Township. Call (248) 432-5579.

p.m. Be there as Meadow Brook Theatre celebrates 36 years of presenting performances of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” 2, 6:30 p.m. Sat., Sun. (Performances continue through Dec. 24). $36-$42. On the campus of Oakland University, 2200 N. Squirrell, Rochester. Visit mbtheatre.com.

