DETROIT URBAN CRAFT FAIR

at Masonic Temple

This “alternative craft fair” includes more than 100 independent crafters, makers and artists selling their one-of-a-kind wares just in time for the gift-giving season. 6-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. $10 Fri. admission, $1 Sat.-Sun. admission, free for 12 and younger. 500 Temple, Detroit. detroiturbancraftfair.com.

NOEL NIGHT

in Midtown Detroit

More than 100 museums, shops, restaurants, bars and other Midtown venues will open their doors for this 45th annual holiday tradition. Shop, drink, and enjoy family-friendly activities like horse-drawn carriage rides and live performances. The annual community sing-along led by the Salvation Army Band (9:30 p.m.) has moved this year to the corner of Woodward and Warren. 5-10 p.m. Sat. Free. Midtown Detroit. noelnight.org.

ANDREA BOCELLI

at Little Caesars Arena

Classical crossover megastar Andrea Bocelli returns to the United States for just seven concerts featuring the music from his Grammy-nominated album “Cinema,” as well as selections from his 1997 release, “Romanza,” in celebration of its 20th anniversary. For this concert he will be joined by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Sun. $75 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

big shows

THURSDAY

Gary Numan at Saint Andrew’s Hall, pop/New Wave, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25-$60. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

21 Savage at Royal Oak Music Theatre, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $45 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Musiq Soulchild at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B/soul, 8 p.m. Thurs. $42 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FRIDAY

Joe Rogan at Fillmore Detroit, comedy, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri. Sold out. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Blue Rodeo at Caesars Windsor, rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $25 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Kountry Wayne at Chapel at the Detroit Masonic Temple, comedy, 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $30-$40. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

SATURDAY

Mike Birbiglia at Fillmore Detroit, comedy, 7 p.m. Sat. $37.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Twiztmas Party at Crofoot Ballroom, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sat. $1. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Winger at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Fantasia at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, R&B, 8 p.m. Sat. $54.50 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Rittz at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Sat. $20-$75. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SUNDAY

Thrice and Circa Survive at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 5:30 p.m. Sun. $29.99 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Mogwai with Xander Harris at Majestic Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $24 in advance, $30 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

TUESDAY

Hatebreed and more at Majestic Theatre, metal, 6 p.m. Tues. $25 in advance, $29 at the door. 4140 Woodward, Ferndale. (313) 833-9700.

Lecrae at Saint Andrew’s Hall, Christian/hip-hop, 6 p.m. Tues. $28.95 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Scarface at El Club, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Tues. $25-$30. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

WEDNESDAY

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $36.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Katy Perry at Little Caesars Arena, pop, 7 p.m. Wed. $30.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Celtic Thunder at Fox Theatre, Celtic, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $20 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. $37 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

live music

THIS WEEKEND

Detroit Symphony Orchestra “Russian Portraits” with conductor Mark Wigglesworth and violinist Karen Gomyo at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri. and 8 p.m. Sat. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Thistle Rose Academy of Arts presents “Gloria!” Holiday Concert at Trinity in the Woods, classical/holiday, 8 p.m. Fri. and 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 26880 La Muera, Farmington Hills. thistleroseacademy.org.

Fort Street Chorale and Chamber Orchestra performs Handel’s “Messiah” at Fort Street Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $20, $10 students with ID. 631 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 961-4533.

Handel’s “Messiah” at Hill Auditorium, classical/holiday, 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $16-$40. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

THURSDAY

The Wrecks at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

McCafferty with Heart Attack Man, Get Tall and Tranquility at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $12. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

FRIDAY

Swmrs and the Interrupters with the Regrettes at Magic Stick, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $16 in advance, $18 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Chamber Soloists of Detroit present Ehnes Quartet at St. John Lutheran Church, classical, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $30, $27 seniors, $10 students under 25. 23225 Gill, Farmington Hills. (586) 944-5353 or chambersoloistsdetroit.org.

Chad VanGaalen at El Club, indie rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $12-$15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Less is More featuring M. Sord at Ghost Light, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. facebook.com/ghostlighthamtramck.

Catl., Duende and Ohio Wild at Trixie’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 2625 Carpenter, Hamtramck.

Scott Morgan record release party with Dumpster Machine and the Stomp Rockets at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

SATURDAY

Exhumed at Pike Room, metal, 7 p.m. Sat. $15. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Imminent Sonic Destruction with Lux Terminus and Iron Belly at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

No Rest Frest with Reverend, Mover Shaker, Feral Body, the Armed, Golden Torso and more at Marble Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 1501 Holden, Detroit. (313) 338-3674.

Busty and the Bass with Caye at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $13. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Day Jobs with the Dewtons, Cheapshow and Splitters at New Way Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $7. 23130 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 541-9870.

SUNDAY

Grosse Pointe Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert at Grosse Pointe War Memorial, 3 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 seniors, free for K-12. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. gpsymphony.org.

Cranbrook Music Guild presents Alvin Waddles and Friends at Congregational Church of Birmingham, jazz, 3 p.m. Sun. $35. 1000 Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills. cranbrookmusicguild.org.

North Oakland Concert Band Christmas Concert with Pia Broden Williams at Christ the Redeemer Church, 4 p.m. Sun. Free-will donations accepted. 2700 Waldon, Lake Orion. nocb.org.

Hazardhead, Johnny Fangers, MGUN and Anthony Jasper at El Club, rock, 5:30 p.m. Sun. $10. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

MONDAY

Detroit Symphony Orchestra chamber recital at First Christian Reformed Church, classical, 7 p.m. Mon. $15, $10 students. 1444 Maryland, Grosse Pointe Park. (313) 576-5111.

WEDNESDAY

The White Buffalo at Shelter, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Wed. $18. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Matthew Ball — Holiday Music Program at Huntington Woods Library, holiday/blues/boogie, 7 p.m. Wed. Free. 26415 Scotia, Huntington Woods. (248) 543-9720.

The Barr Brothers at Pike Room, folk, 7 p.m. Wed. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

clubs/djs

SATURDAY

Marc Kinchen with Sonny Fodera and Ted Krisko at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15 and up. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SUNDAY

Pierce Fulton at Shelter, 7 p.m. Sun. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Ralph Harris at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15-$20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“An American in Paris” at Detroit Opera House, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through Dec. 10). $29 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

“Bob Hope USO Show” with Lynn Roberts as Bob Hope at Historic Howell Theater, 7 p.m. Fri. and 1 and 7 p.m. Sat. $25. Proceeds benefit Livingston County Chapter 125 of the Disabled American Veterans. 315 E. Grand River, Howell.

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Fri., 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7 p.m. Sun. $30-$70. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Jef Brannan at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Swimming Upstream” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 23). 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

Detroit Public Theatre presents “Pike Street” at Allesee Hall at the Max, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. and Dec. 1-3. $35, $30 seniors, $20 under 35. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

“A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 7 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 p.m. Wed. (through Dec. 24). $22 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

THURSDAY

The Illusionists present Adam Trent at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $30-$70. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

visual art/film

THIS WEEKEND

42nd annual Potters Market with 35,000 pieces of pottery from 140 potters at Southfield Pavilion, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free. (Preview sale 6-9 p.m. Thurs., $10 admission.) 26000 Evergreen, Southfield. (248) 398-6846.

Handmade Holidays in Glass — Show and Sale at Glass Academy, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. 25331 Trowbridge, Dearborn. (313) 561-4527.

FRIDAY

“Home Alone” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

SATURDAY

Art at the Max featuring works by Detroit artists Matt Corbin, Scott Hocking, Sydney G. James, Nicole Macdonald, Jo Powers, Maya Stovall, and Andrew Thompson at Orchestra Hall at the Max, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

etc.

THURSDAY

Annual Fundraiser: Urgin’ for Sturgeon at Belle Isle Aquarium, 6-10 p.m. Thurs. $60 and up. 900 Inselruhe, Belle Isle, Detroit. belleisleconservancy.org/deeper-dive-sturgeon.

THIS WEEKEND

Wayne County Lightfest at Hines Park, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 31. Closed Dec. 25. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.

Wild Lights holiday light display at Detroit Zoo, 5:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 31). $9-$16, $7 parking. Woodward at I-696, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

The Lodge: a cozy drinking and shopping excursion at Detroit Mercantile Company / The Eastern, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Free admission. 3434 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-9000.

FRIDAY

Tree Lighting Ceremony in Downtown Royal Oak, 5-10 p.m. Fri. Washington and Fifth, Royal Oak. RoyalOakHolidaySpectacular.com.

Krampus Night — A Not-So-Holiday Benefit Extravaganza with performances, exhibits, bazaar, charity auction, ugly holiday sweater contest and bag gingerbread house competition at Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, 7 p.m. Fri. $15-$20. 715 E. Milwaukee, Detroit. KrampusNightDetroit.com.

SATURDAY

Jingle Bell Run, a holiday-costumed fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation in downtown Detroit, 9 a.m. Sat. $25-$45. Check-in and walk-in registration is 7:30-8:45 a.m. 1 Campus Martius Building, Detroit. jbr.org.

10th annual Winter Holiday Tea, a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Detroit with tea, appetizers, fashion show and music at Detroit Marriott Downtown, noon-2 p.m. Sat. $65, $25 children. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. (313) 966-0198.

UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena, 6:15 p.m. Sat. $55-$255. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

