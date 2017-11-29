Buy Photo Chef Alex Young will cook at Frame inside Hazel Park’s joebar this weekend. (Photo: Clarence Tabb, Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Upcoming food and beverage events

Hot Dogs for Dogs Week at participating restaurants: Chef James Rigato has joined forces with more than two dozen local bars and restaurants to raise money for Detroit Dog Rescue. Participating businesses will offer a signature hot dog on its menu through Saturday, and proceeds will benefit the pup rescue group. Restaurants involved include fine dining spots like Apparatus Room, Wright & Co., Grey Ghost and Bistro 82, plus more casual places like Supino Pizzeria, Imperial, Bobcat Bonnie’s, Takoi and Downtown Louie’s Lounge.

Pierogi Pop-Up at Kuhnhenn’s Brewing Co.: Munch on pierogi from Pietrzyk Pierogi that is stuffed with beer cheese, jalapeno and cream cheese or a sweet version with butternut squash, pears, honey, bacon and spices. 4-9 p.m. Fri. 4 for $9. 5919 Chicago, Warren. (586) 979-8361.

Ben Robison and Joe VanWagner at Revolver: The executive pastry chef and chef de cuisine of Royal Oak’s Bistro 82 take a night off to serve a five-course meal in Hamtramck. 6 and 9 p.m. Fri. $50 (includes sales tax but not gratuity). 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Chef Alex Young at Frame: James Beard award-winning chef Alex Young will offer a preview of his forthcoming Ann Arbor restaurant the Standard Bistro and Larder. He’ll cook an eight-course French dinner at Frame, a pop-up dining space inside Hazel Park’s joebar. 6 and 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 6 p.m. Sun. $75, $40 add-in for wine pairing. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Super Sparklers Wine Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Sample and learn about six sparkling wines from dry to sweet with wine counselor Michael Schafer. 7-9 p.m. Fri. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Tour de Vin Italian Dinner at Republic Tavern: Sean Sutton from Michigan’s Woodberry Wines has teamed up with Republic’s sous chef Chris Demuth to present a five-course Italian meal with wine pairings. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $100. 1942 Grand River, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/republic-tour-de-vin-italian-dinner-tickets-39019879510.

Holiday Cooking Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Chef Frank will reveal secrets of Christmas cooking. Class includes a full meal with wine pairings. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Jewbar and joebar: Celebrate Hanukkah at this Hazel Park hot spot with jelly doughnuts, latkes, beer from Schmaltz Brewery and cocktails. 6 p.m.-midnight Dec. 15. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. (248) 291-5711.

Bees in the D at B. Nektar: This honey tasting and mead sampling event aims to educate and entertain. Event includes live music from Escaping Pavement, sushi from Geisha Girls and dessert from Spun Sugar Detroit. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 15. $40. 1511 Jarvis, Ferndale. beesinthed.com.

Buon Natale Christmas Eve Dinner at Cafe Cortina: A five-course meal with house-made dessert table, optional wine pairing available. 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 24. $89, plus tax and tip. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

“Gimmie Shelter” Dinner at Otus Supply: A fundraiser for South Oakland Shelter, this event includes a four-course dinner from chef Myles McVay with wine pairings and a concert with Dave Simonett from the band Trampled By Turtles. 6 p.m. Jan. 10. $100. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. ticketfly.com/purchase/event/ 1601209.

Michigan Brewers Guild 13th Annual Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark: Tickets go on sale Thursday for this annual celebration of Michigan beer in the Grand Rapids area. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 23 and 1-6 p.m. Feb. 24. $45-$50. 4500 West River Drive NE, Comstock Park. mibeer.com.

Restaurant and food briefs

Slow’s to pause: Slows Bar BQ’s Pontiac location will temporarily cease daily operations after Sunday. The restaurant plans to re-launch in winter or early spring of 2018, and in the meantime will only be open when there are shows at the nearby Flagstar Strand Theatre.

Coffee and leather: Neighborhood cafe Red Hook Coffee will open a third location inside Will Leather Goods, 4120 Second in Detroit. Red Hook has two other cafes at 220 W. Nine Mile in Ferndale and at 8025 Agnes in Detroit’s West Village.

Vegan Mary: Ale Mary’s beer bar, 316 S. Main in Royal Oak, has launched a 100 percent vegan menu to go along with its regular fare. The additional menu includes the meat-less Impossible Burger and the Beyond Burger.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BApkVo