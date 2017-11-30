UberEATS launches in Detroit Thursday. (Photo: Uber)

Starting Thursday, Detroit will be the 100th city in the United States that will be served by restaurant delivery app UberEATS.

Some of the Metro Detroit restaurants available for delivery include Dilla’s Delights, Olga’s, Andiamo, Hot Taco and Kerby’s Koney Island. Order what you want from the restaurant in the app, and a local Uber driver will pick the food up and deliver it to your home or office.

Those with an Uber ride sharing service account will automatically have an UberEATS account after downloading app.

The service works similar to other restaurant-delivery apps like GrubHub. With UberEATS, you can track your meal’s delivery progress on the map. The ordering is detailed, and allows users to add specific items like extra ranch or ask for no tomatoes.

Naturally, the food will cost more than if you went and picked it up yourself. For example, in Chicago, ordering a Big Mac meal from McDonald’s via UberEATS for deliver to your office at the Willis Tower would run you $13.51 between the cost of the meal, tax and the booking fee.

Get free delivery on your first two orders before Dec. 14 with the promo code DETROITEATS.

