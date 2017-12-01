Fantasia will bring her Christmas After Midnight show to the Music Hall on Saturday. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

1. Noel Night in Midtown Detroit

More than 100 museums, shops, restaurants, bars and other Midtown venues will open their doors for this 45th annual holiday tradition. Shop, drink, and enjoy family-friendly activities like horse-drawn carriage rides and live performances. The annual community sing-along led by the Salvation Army Band (9:30 p.m.) has moved this year to the corner of Woodward and Warren. 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Midtown Detroit. noelnight.org.

2. Fantasia at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

This Grammy Award-winning “American Idol” alum brings her “Christmas After Midnight” show to Music Hall. Known for her role on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” actress and singer Demetria McKinney will open the show. 8 p.m. Saturday. $54.50 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

3. Andrea Bocelli at Little Caesars Arena

Classical crossover megastar Andrea Bocelli returns to the United States for just seven concerts featuring the music from his Grammy-nominated album “Cinema,” as well as selections from his 1997 release, “Romanza,” in celebration of its 20th anniversary. For this concert he will be joined by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $75 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

