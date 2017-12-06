Keith (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

The nonprofit community-mobilization group ARISE Detroit! will be the subject of a feature-length documentary to premiere at the Detroit Public Library Main Branch Dec. 17.

Produced by Jeffrey Miller, “ARISE Detroit! The City, the Heart, the Hope” focuses on the efforts of residents, often living in distressed neighborhoods, to reclaim and transform their city.

“It’s the story that is generally overlooked in documentaries about Detroit,” said Luther Keith, ex-Detroit News editor, columnist and ARISE executive director. “It’s a story of inspiration and love for the city.”

Notable Detroiters interviewed in the 75-minute film include Carol Goss, ex-Skillman Foundation president, Blight Busters founder John George, Bishop Edgar Vann of Second Ebenezer Church, and Kresge Foundation Deputy Director Wendy Jackson.

Wayne County Community College District is the documentary’s sponsor. Its chancellor, Dr. Curtis Ivery, delivers the opening monologue.

The film, which will air at 2 p.m., is free, though reservations are recommended.

ARISE is probably best known for its annual Neighborhoods Day, which brings together volunteers across the city to work on cleanup and beautification projects from the Detroit River to Eight Mile Road.

