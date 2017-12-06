Buy Photo Carolers entertain attendees of Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village. The event includes ice skating and artisan demos. (Photo: Elizabeth Conley / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

HOLIDAY NIGHTS

at Greenfield Village

Heartwarming and wholesome, this annual winter holiday attraction includes ice skating, carolers and other musical performances, decorated village homes and ships, artisan demos, singalongs, and, of course, Santa and his real live reindeer. 6:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and Dec. 15-17, 26-27 and 29-30. $26, $23.50 seniors, $19.50 ages 3-11, $6 parking (discounts for members). 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org.

‘HOME ALONE’ IN CONCERT

at Orchestra Hall at the Max

An annual event, the 1990 holiday classic film “Home Alone” will show in a big screen while the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ score. 7:30 p.m. Wed. $58-$120. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

big shows

THURSDAY

Jon Pardi at Fillmore Detroit, country, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $47 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Jimmy Eat World at Saint Andrew’s Hall, punk/rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $45 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

THIS WEEKEND

The Scintas at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, variety, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $25 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

Jimmie JJ Walker at Token Lounge, comedy, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

FRIDAY

Lita Ford at Harpo’s, rock/metal, 6 p.m. Fri. $30. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

Angel Olsen with Heron Oblivion at Majestic Theatre, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

The Minimalists at Royal Oak Music Theatre, podcast/discussion, 8 p.m. Fri. $25-$85. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

SATURDAY

Brian Regan at Fox Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $36.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Nick Offerman at Fillmore Detroit, comedy, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sat. $39.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Snails at Royal Oak Music Theatre, electronic/DJ, 8 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

SUNDAY

GWAR at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock/metal, 6:30 p.m. Sun. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Damien Escobar at Royal Oak Music Theatre, classical/jazz/hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sun. $45-$125. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Will Downing’s Soulful Sounds of Christmas featuring Avery Sunshine at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B/soul, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $35 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

All Time Low and The Blaine Fowler Experience at Emerald Theatre, rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $20. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. (586) 630-0120.

Thornetta Davis at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, blues, 8 p.m. Sun. $30 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

TUESDAY

Matisyahu with Common Kings and Orphan at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Tues. $27.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Todd Rundgren at Michigan Theater, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $30 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

WEDNESDAY

Say Anything at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $23. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Illenium at Royal Oak Music Theatre, electronic/DJ, 8 p.m. Wed. $29.50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

live music

THIS WEEK

Aguanko at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $15 for weekend sets. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

Ebird & Friends Holiday Show at the Ark, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. $25-$50. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Mahler’s Ninth at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

THURSDAY

The Scott Gwinnell Jazz Orchestra at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 7 p.m. Thurs. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Jibs Brown & the Jambros EP release party with the Strangers at Loving Touch, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $5. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

FRIDAY

Trophy Eyes at Shelter, punk/rock, 6 p.m. Fri. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Vicky Chow at Detroit Institute of Arts, classical, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Fri. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

Christmas Show with Elvis impersonator Sherman Arnold at Huron Valley Eagles #3732, oldies/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $20 (includes dinner). 13636 Telegraph, Flat Rock. (734) 231-8358.

Xenia Rubinos at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, pop, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 4454 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Bach Collegium Japan performs “Christmas Oratorio” at Hill Auditorium, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $14-$80. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

Kaki King at the Cube at the Max, multi-media/variety, 8:30 p.m. Fri. $15, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

SATURDAY

Shapes & Colors with Stories Untold, the True Blue, A Year in New York and the Antagonist at Loving Touch, pop/rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Davey Suicide with Crud at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. $10. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Phil Treais at Dukes of Highland, rock, 7-9 p.m. Sat. No cover. 1200 S. Milford, Highland. (248) 877-8230.

SUNDAY

World Jazz Orchestra Christmas Concert at Solanus Casey Center, jazz/holiday, 3 p.m. Sun. Free will donation. 1780 Mount Elliott, Detroit. solanuscenter.org.

Motor City Brass Band “Sounds of the Season” with Steven and Misa Mead at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, classical/holiday, 3 p.m. Sun. $19, $12 seniors and students. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. (248) 788-6618 or mcbb.org.

Birmingham Concert Band performs “Winter Winds” at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, classical/holiday, 3 p.m. Sun. Free will donation. 1800 W. Maple, Birmingham. birminghamconcertband.com.

Farmington Community Band “Making Spirits Bright” at Harrison High School Auditorium, classical/holiday, 3 p.m. Sun. Free. 29995 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. fcbmusic.org.

Do Make Say Think with Nnamdi Ogbonnaya at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $15-$17. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Billy Raffoul at Magic Bag, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Sun. $10. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

TUESDAY

The Score with Castlecomer at Magic Bag, rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $10. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Alexis Lombre at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Tues. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

WEDNESDAY

Belgian American Association Band at St. Lucy Church, classical/holiday, 7 p.m. Wed. Donations accepted. 23401 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. thebaa.us.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Sage Armstrong at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

SATURDAY

Psymbionic and the Widdler at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10 and up. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

WEDNESDAY

DJ Matt Prokopp at Blind Pig, 9:30 p.m. Wed. $5 after 11 p.m. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Al Ducharme at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“An American in Paris” at Detroit Opera House, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $29 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

Matt Broussard at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $11-$16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Swimming Upstream” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 23). $20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

“A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 7 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 7 p.m. Wed. (through Dec. 24). $22 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

“Greetings!” at Farmington Players Barn, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 17). $18, $16 students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955.

THURSDAY

Big Time Garbage Comedy Festival with Leonard Ouzts at Small’s Bar, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20, $50 weekend pass. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. thecrofoot.com.

FRIDAY

“Dead Are My People” by Ismail Khalidi at Arab American National Museum, 8 p.m. Fri. $15, $10 members. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

Big Time Garbage Comedy Festival with Kurt Metzger at Small’s Bar, 8 p.m. Fri. $20, $50 weekend pass. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. thecrofoot.com.

SATURDAY

“1001 Stories to Tell” open mic event at Michigan Science Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Free, but advance registration is required. 5020 John R, Detroit. (313) 577-8400 or mi-sci.org.

Big Time Garbage Comedy Festival with Todd Barry at Planet Ant Hall, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 2357 Caniff, Hamtramck. thecrofoot.com.

SUNDAY

“Neil Berg’s Broadway Holiday” at Fox Theatre, 3 p.m. Sun. $19.50-$44.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Lightwire Theatre performs “A Very Electric Christmas” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 4 p.m. Sun. $20, $10 ages 2-12. Bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501.

Speakeasy Sundays with Holly Hock at Cliff Bell’s, 8:30 p.m. Sun. $25. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Wayne County Lightfest at Hines Park, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 31. Closed Dec. 25. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.

Wild Lights holiday light display at Detroit Zoo, 5:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 31). $9-$16, $7 parking. Woodward at I-696, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

Merry Market with vendors, food trucks and more at Detroit Mercantile Company/The Eastern, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. 3434 Russell, Detroit.

Dickens Festival in Downtown Holly, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun. 100-200 Battle Alley, Holly. hollydickensfestival.org.

SATURDAY

Holiday Ice Festival with 50 ice sculptures and free photos with Santa in Downtown Ferndale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Free. W. Nine Mile at Woodward, Ferndale. downtownferndale.com.

Corktown-A-Glow with shopping, dining and drinking in Corktown, noon-7 p.m. Sat. (Santa arrives at 5 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m.). Bagley and Trumbull, Detroit. facebook.com/events/2050035545230330.

Southwest Holiday Fest with shopping, food and more in Southwest Detroit, 4-8 p.m. Sat. Bagley/Vernor corridor, Detroit. (313) 626-6232.

Silent Disco party with Guinness World Records attempt at largest gathering of people wearing holiday sweaters at Beacon Park, 6:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 1903 Grand River, Detroit. UglyChristmasSweater.com.

SUNDAY

Palmer Park WinterFest at Palmer Park Log Cabin, 2-5 p.m. Sun. Free. 910 Merrill Plaisance, Detroit. peopleforpalmerpark.org.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

