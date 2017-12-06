Buy Photo The Cadillac Lodge will host a dinner with chefs John Vermiglio and Anthony Lombardo on Dec. 18. Will Lee of Grey Ghost will craft cocktails specifically for the event. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Upcoming food and beverage events

A Dickens’ Dinner at Frame Hazel Park: Chefs Rebecca LaMalfa (“Top Chef” alumn) and Ping Ho (co-owner and wine director at Detroit’s the Royce) will collaborate for a five-course meal inspired by English classics like bangers and mash and roast goose. 6 and 9 p.m. Fri. $65 plus tax and tip, $25 extra for wine pairings. Located inside joebar at 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/dickensdinner.

Brewery Bus Tour: Motor City Brew Tours will take you from a pick-up spot in Royal Oak to the Fenton Winery & Brewery, Northern Oak Brewery in Holly and Parker’s Hilltop Brewery in Clarkston. Tickets include transportation, guided tours, lunch and beer samples. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. $60. Pick-up at 514 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Tour de Vin Italian Dinner at Republic Tavern: Sean Sutton from Michigan’s Woodberry Wines has teamed up with Republic’s sous chef Chris Demuth to present a five-course Italian meal with wine pairings. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $100. 1942 Grand River, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/republic-tour-de-vin-italian-dinner-tickets-39019879510.

Holiday Cooking Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Chef Frank will reveal secrets of Christmas cooking. Class includes a full meal with wine pairings. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Jewbar and joebar: Celebrate Hanukkah at this Hazel Park hot spot with jelly doughnuts, latkes, beer from Schmaltz Brewery and cocktails. 6 p.m.-midnight Dec. 15. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. (248) 291-5711.

Bees in the D at B. Nektar: This honey tasting and mead sampling event aims to educate and entertain. Event includes live music from Escaping Pavement, sushi from Geisha Girls and dessert from Spun Sugar Detroit. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 15. $40. 1511 Jarvis, Ferndale. beesinthed.com.

Sunday at Grandma’s at Frame Hazel Park: Chefs Nick Rogers of The Root and Doug Hewitt of Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails will serve a family-style meal of comfort food served over two hours as part of Frame’s “Grandma’s Basement Dinner” series. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17. $65 plus tax and tip. Located inside joebar at 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/sundayatgrandmas.

Chef Takeover at Cadillac Lodge: Chefs John Vermiglio of Grey Ghost Detroit and Anthony Lombardo of the upcoming SheWolf Italian restaurant will create a multi-course meal inside the seasonal lodge at Cadillac Square. Will Lee of Grey Ghost will craft cocktails specifically for the event and Dan Tillery & Dave Geezy will play music. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Guardian Angel Animal Rescue. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $120, includes tip. 800 Woodward, Detroit. cadillaclodge.eventbrite.com.

Buon Natale Christmas Eve Dinner at Cafe Cortina: A five-course meal with house-made dessert table, optional wine pairing available. 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 24. $89, plus tax and tip. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

“Gimmie Shelter” Dinner at Otus Supply: A fundraiser for South Oakland Shelter, this event includes a four-course dinner from chef Myles McVay with wine pairings and a concert with Dave Simonett from the band Trampled By Turtles. 6 p.m. Jan. 10. $100. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1601209.

Michigan Brewers Guild 13th Annual Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark: Tickets go on sale Thursday for this annual celebration of Michigan beer in the Grand Rapids area. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 23 and 1-6 p.m. Feb. 24. $45-$50. 4500 West River Drive NE, Comstock Park. mibeer.com.

Restaurant and food briefs

New Petit home: Just a few months after moving out of its cozy Corktown space in September, French cafe Le Petit Zinc has announced it will reopen in the Strathmore apartment building at 70 Alexandrine in Detroit.

Taste test: Before the Bird and the Bread transitions into wine bar Vinotecca, guests can preview dishes that are being considered for the new menu once the space switches over. Give your opinion on the new features, and be entered to win a $250 gift card. Bird and the Bread is at 210 S. Old Woodward in Birmingham.

Sunday brunch: Joe Muer Seafood’s Bloomfield Hills location, which opened at 39475 Woodward in June, has launched a new brunch menu with service 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Expect eggs Wellington, marcona almond crust French toast, Joe Muer Benedict and lobster frittata, as well as other Muer staples like sushi and a raw bar.

