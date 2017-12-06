ON SALE THURSDAY
Brian McKnight, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, May 9, $42-$55
ON SALE FRIDAY
Glorious Sons, Shelter, Jan. 25, $15
New Politics, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 20, $25
Missio, Shelter, Feb. 25, $15
Steve Winwood, Fox Theatre, Feb. 26, $30-$199.50
Senses Fail with Reggie & the Full Effect and Have Mercy, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 14, $18
Papadosio, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 16, $18
Neil Hilborn, Shelter, March 16, $15
Walker Hayes, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 17, $15
The Hunna & the Coasts, Shelter, March 18, $17
Mike Epps, Fox Theatre, March 24, $56-$129
Fozzy, Shelter, March 30, $20
A$AP Ferg, Fillmore Detroit, April 5, $25-$49.50
Dashboard Confessional, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 5, $33.50
Wild Child with the Wild Reeds, Otus Supply, April 6, $20
Moose Blood, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 14, $19.99
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Friends, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 17, $35.50
Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy with Peta Murgatroyd, Fox Theatre, April 21, $25-$79.50
2018 Stars on Ice Tour, Little Caesars Arena, April 28, $30 and up
ON SALE DEC. 13
Taylor Swift, Ford Field, Aug. 28, ticket prices TBA
ON SALE NOW
Say Anything, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 13
Home Free, Michigan Theater, Dec. 14
GRiZmas, Masonic Temple, Dec. 15-16
A Very Country Christmas with Parmalee, LANCO, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson, Olivia Lane and more, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 15
George Winston, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Dec. 16
The Polish Muslims, Otus Supply, Dec. 16
Xscape with Monica and Tamar Braxton, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 21
Drew Baldridge, Shelter, Dec. 22
Big Show 2017 with Chris Brown, Tee Grizzley, NF, Trick Trick and more, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 28
Pretty Lights, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 28-29
D.L. Hughley, Detroit Opera House, Dec. 30
Doctor P and Cookie Monsta, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 30
Black Label Society with Corrosion of Conformity and EyeHateGod, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 5
Dorothy, Shelter, Jan. 7
Cirque du Soleil Crystal, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 10-14
Rebirth Brass Band, Otus Supply, Jan. 11
The Devil Makes Three, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 13
Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 14
Andrea Gibson, Shelter, Jan. 14
“The Bodyguard the Musical,” Fisher Theatre, Jan. 16-28
The Dan Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 20
The Isley Brothers, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 21
Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 22
2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)
Walk the Moon, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 24
Fetty Wap, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 24
Jacob Sartorius, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 26
Jim Norton, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Jan. 26
Sheila E, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Jan. 27
Chase Rice, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 27
REO Speedwagon, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 28
Blues Traveler, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 31
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 2
NF, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 3
First Aid Kit, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 3
“Finding Neverland,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 6-18, $39 and up
Avatar, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 7
Katt Williams, Fox Theatre, Feb. 9-10
MJ Live, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Feb. 9
Greensky Bluegrass, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 9-10
They Might Be Giants, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 10
3 Doors Down (acoustic show), Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Feb. 11
G3, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 12
Valentine’s Day Soul Jam with Russell Tompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics, the Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston, the Dramatics, Denice Williams and the Jones Girls, Fox Theatre, Feb. 14
Chippendales 2018: About Last Night, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 15
Here Come the Mummies, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 15
Mark Farner, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Feb. 16
Excision, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 16-17
Gin Blossoms, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 18
Charlie Wilson and R. Kelly, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 21
Architects with Stick to Your Guns and Counterparts, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 21
Trevor Noah, Fox Theatre, Feb. 23
“Les Miserables,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 27-March 11, $45 and up
Watain, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 28
“Junie B. Jones,” City Theatre, March 2-4
Detroit’s Motor City Blues Festival with Willie Clayton, Sir Charles Jones, Calvin Richardson and more, Fox Theatre, March 9
Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 9
Blackberry Smoke with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, Fillmore Detroit, March 10
Soja, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 10
Weird Al Yankovic, Michigan Theater, March 11
Howard Jones, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 11
Demi Lovato with DJ Khaled, Little Caesars Arena, March 13
“Cinderella,” Fisher Theatre, March 14-18, $35 and up
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 15
Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 20
Scotty McCreery – Jammin’ for Joseph, Fillmore Detroit, March 22
Protest the Hero, Shelter, March 22
Tracy Morgan, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, March 24
Pink with Bleachers, Little Caesars Arena, March 25
Lorde, Little Caesars Arena, March 28
Ice Earth, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 28
Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit, March 30
Judas Priest, Masonic Temple, March 31
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, MGM Grand Detroit, March 31
Andy Grammer, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 3
Pop Evil, Fillmore Detroit, April 6
Lewis Black, Fillmore Detroit, April 7
Cradle of Filth, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 12
A Jazzy Night Like This with Euge Groove, Peter White and Keiko Matsui, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 13
Lisa Lampanelli, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 19
Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21
Indigo Girls, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 22
Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 22
“On Your Feet,” Fisher Theatre, May 1-13, $39 and up
Chris Tomlin’s “Worship Night in American Tour,” DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 10
Tom Jones, Detroit Opera House, May 11
Khalid, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 1
Shania Twain, Little Caesars Arena, June 15
Sam Smith, Little Caesars Arena, June 22
Ian Anderson presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 1
Weezer and Pixies, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 13
Dan and Phil “Interactive Introverts,” Fox Theatre, July 24
Jeff Lynee’s ELO, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 16
Concert Updates
Jazz, pop and rock drummer Simon Phillips had to cancel his North American Tour after his California home was engulfed by the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, including his Sunday shows at Jazz Cafe at Music Hall. Ticket holders can be refunded at the point of purchase, or hold on to them and wait for a rescheduled date to be set. Call (313) 887-8500 with any questions.
Information
(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or aeglive.com.
Compiled by Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs