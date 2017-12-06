Brian McKnight will play the MotorCity Casino Hotel on May 9. (Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

ON SALE THURSDAY

Brian McKnight, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, May 9, $42-$55

ON SALE FRIDAY

Glorious Sons, Shelter, Jan. 25, $15

New Politics, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 20, $25

Missio, Shelter, Feb. 25, $15

Steve Winwood, Fox Theatre, Feb. 26, $30-$199.50

Senses Fail with Reggie & the Full Effect and Have Mercy, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 14, $18

Papadosio, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 16, $18

Neil Hilborn, Shelter, March 16, $15

Walker Hayes, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 17, $15

The Hunna & the Coasts, Shelter, March 18, $17

Mike Epps, Fox Theatre, March 24, $56-$129

Fozzy, Shelter, March 30, $20

A$AP Ferg, Fillmore Detroit, April 5, $25-$49.50

Dashboard Confessional, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 5, $33.50

Wild Child with the Wild Reeds, Otus Supply, April 6, $20

Moose Blood, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 14, $19.99

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Friends, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 17, $35.50

Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy with Peta Murgatroyd, Fox Theatre, April 21, $25-$79.50

2018 Stars on Ice Tour, Little Caesars Arena, April 28, $30 and up

ON SALE DEC. 13

Taylor Swift, Ford Field, Aug. 28, ticket prices TBA

ON SALE NOW

Say Anything, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 13

Home Free, Michigan Theater, Dec. 14

GRiZmas, Masonic Temple, Dec. 15-16

A Very Country Christmas with Parmalee, LANCO, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson, Olivia Lane and more, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 15

George Winston, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Dec. 16

The Polish Muslims, Otus Supply, Dec. 16

Xscape with Monica and Tamar Braxton, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 21

Drew Baldridge, Shelter, Dec. 22

Big Show 2017 with Chris Brown, Tee Grizzley, NF, Trick Trick and more, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 28

Pretty Lights, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 28-29

D.L. Hughley, Detroit Opera House, Dec. 30

Doctor P and Cookie Monsta, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 30

Black Label Society with Corrosion of Conformity and EyeHateGod, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 5

Dorothy, Shelter, Jan. 7

Cirque du Soleil Crystal, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 10-14

Rebirth Brass Band, Otus Supply, Jan. 11

The Devil Makes Three, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 13

Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 14

Andrea Gibson, Shelter, Jan. 14

“The Bodyguard the Musical,” Fisher Theatre, Jan. 16-28

The Dan Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 20

The Isley Brothers, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 21

Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 22

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)

Walk the Moon, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 24

Fetty Wap, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 24

Jacob Sartorius, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 26

Jim Norton, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Jan. 26

Sheila E, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Jan. 27

Chase Rice, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 27

REO Speedwagon, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 28

Blues Traveler, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 31

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 2

NF, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 3

First Aid Kit, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 3

“Finding Neverland,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 6-18, $39 and up

Avatar, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 7

Katt Williams, Fox Theatre, Feb. 9-10

MJ Live, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Feb. 9

Greensky Bluegrass, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 9-10

They Might Be Giants, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 10

3 Doors Down (acoustic show), Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Feb. 11

G3, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 12

Valentine’s Day Soul Jam with Russell Tompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics, the Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston, the Dramatics, Denice Williams and the Jones Girls, Fox Theatre, Feb. 14

Chippendales 2018: About Last Night, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 15

Here Come the Mummies, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 15

Mark Farner, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Feb. 16

Excision, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 16-17

Gin Blossoms, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 18

Charlie Wilson and R. Kelly, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 21

Architects with Stick to Your Guns and Counterparts, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 21

Trevor Noah, Fox Theatre, Feb. 23

“Les Miserables,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 27-March 11, $45 and up

Watain, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 28

“Junie B. Jones,” City Theatre, March 2-4

Detroit’s Motor City Blues Festival with Willie Clayton, Sir Charles Jones, Calvin Richardson and more, Fox Theatre, March 9

Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 9

Blackberry Smoke with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, Fillmore Detroit, March 10

Soja, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 10

Weird Al Yankovic, Michigan Theater, March 11

Howard Jones, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 11

Demi Lovato with DJ Khaled, Little Caesars Arena, March 13

“Cinderella,” Fisher Theatre, March 14-18, $35 and up

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 15

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 20

Scotty McCreery – Jammin’ for Joseph, Fillmore Detroit, March 22

Protest the Hero, Shelter, March 22

Tracy Morgan, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, March 24

Pink with Bleachers, Little Caesars Arena, March 25

Lorde, Little Caesars Arena, March 28

Ice Earth, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 28

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit, March 30

Judas Priest, Masonic Temple, March 31

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, MGM Grand Detroit, March 31

Andy Grammer, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 3

Pop Evil, Fillmore Detroit, April 6

Lewis Black, Fillmore Detroit, April 7

Cradle of Filth, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 12

A Jazzy Night Like This with Euge Groove, Peter White and Keiko Matsui, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 13

Lisa Lampanelli, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 19

Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21

Indigo Girls, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 22

Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 22

“On Your Feet,” Fisher Theatre, May 1-13, $39 and up

Chris Tomlin’s “Worship Night in American Tour,” DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 10

Tom Jones, Detroit Opera House, May 11

Khalid, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 1

Shania Twain, Little Caesars Arena, June 15

Sam Smith, Little Caesars Arena, June 22

Ian Anderson presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 1

Weezer and Pixies, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 13

Dan and Phil “Interactive Introverts,” Fox Theatre, July 24

Jeff Lynee’s ELO, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 16

Jazz, pop and rock drummer Simon Phillips had to cancel his North American Tour after his California home was engulfed by the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, including his Sunday shows at Jazz Cafe at Music Hall. Ticket holders can be refunded at the point of purchase, or hold on to them and wait for a rescheduled date to be set. Call (313) 887-8500 with any questions.

